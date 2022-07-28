Transfer rumours: Gueye, Tavares, Alexis, Kostic, Giovani
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Everton have approached Paris St-Germain over re-signing 32-year-old Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with talks set to continue over the next few days. (Fabrizio Romano)
Nuno Tavares will undergo a medical with Marseille on Friday after the French side agreed a loan deal for Arsenal's Portuguese left-back, 22. (Fabrizio Romano)
Marseille have also begun talks over signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 33, from Inter Milan. (L'Equipe - in French)
West Ham are continuing talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over signing their 29-year-old Serbia international Filip Kostic, who can play as a left wing-back or left winger. (90min)
Tottenham will try to beat Juventus to the transfer of Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Roma. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Barcelona are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon, 25, from Tottenham, if they are unable to sign fellow Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish)
AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges, despite Leeds and Leicester also being interested in the 21-year-old Belgium forward. (90min)
Palmeiras have rejected two bids from Ajax for 18-year-old Brazilian forward Giovani and the Dutch side now have competition from Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen. (ESPN - in Portuguese)
Newcastle United and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, says he could have joined Manchester United last summer, before opting to leave Atletico Madrid for St James' Park in January. (Mirror)
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta left 30-year-old German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 28-year-old Spanish defender Pablo Mari and Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, out of his side's pre-season defeat by Brentford, with the trio expected to leave this summer. (Mirror)
Everton are set to receive a sell-on fee for Ademola Lookman with Atalanta having agreed to sign the Nigeria winger, 24, from RB Leipzig for 15m euros (£12.5m). (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions Brazil striker Roberto Firmino could leave this summer after the 30-year-old was linked with Juventus and Newcastle. (90min)
Tottenham are willing to sell Giovani lo Celso if a fee of about £17m is offered this summer, with Villarreal and Fiorentina having shown an interest in the Argentina midfielder, 26. (Athletic - subscription required)
Manchester City have given 19-year-old English midfielder James McAtee the green light to go out on loan this season, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest linked. (Football Insider)
Leicester City missed out to Napoli on the signing of South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 25, from Fenerbahce due to a lack of transfer funds. (Football Insider)
Burnley have made a bid to Belgian side Club Bruges for 27-year-old Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry. (Mail)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment