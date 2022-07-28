Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton have approached Paris St-Germain over re-signing 32-year-old Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, with talks set to continue over the next few days. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Nuno Tavares will undergo a medical with Marseille on Friday after the French side agreed a loan deal for Arsenal's Portuguese left-back, 22. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Marseille have also begun talks over signing Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 33, from Inter Milan. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

West Ham are continuing talks with Eintracht Frankfurt over signing their 29-year-old Serbia international Filip Kostic, who can play as a left wing-back or left winger. (90min) external-link

Tottenham will try to beat Juventus to the transfer of Italy forward Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, from Roma. (Tuttosport - in Italian) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Sergio Reguilon, 25, from Tottenham, if they are unable to sign fellow Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges, despite Leeds and Leicester also being interested in the 21-year-old Belgium forward. (90min) external-link

Palmeiras have rejected two bids from Ajax for 18-year-old Brazilian forward Giovani and the Dutch side now have competition from Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen. (ESPN - in Portuguese) external-link

Newcastle United and England full-back Kieran Trippier, 31, says he could have joined Manchester United last summer, before opting to leave Atletico Madrid for St James' Park in January. (Mirror) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta left 30-year-old German goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 28-year-old Spanish defender Pablo Mari and Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, out of his side's pre-season defeat by Brentford, with the trio expected to leave this summer. (Mirror) external-link

Staying in the top-flight... Everton sign winger Dwight McNeil from Burnley for £20m

Everton are set to receive a sell-on fee for Ademola Lookman with Atalanta having agreed to sign the Nigeria winger, 24, from RB Leipzig for 15m euros (£12.5m). (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down suggestions Brazil striker Roberto Firmino could leave this summer after the 30-year-old was linked with Juventus and Newcastle. (90min) external-link

Tottenham are willing to sell Giovani lo Celso if a fee of about £17m is offered this summer, with Villarreal and Fiorentina having shown an interest in the Argentina midfielder, 26. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City have given 19-year-old English midfielder James McAtee the green light to go out on loan this season, with Leeds United and Nottingham Forest linked. (Football Insider) external-link

Leicester City missed out to Napoli on the signing of South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae, 25, from Fenerbahce due to a lack of transfer funds. (Football Insider) external-link

Burnley have made a bid to Belgian side Club Bruges for 27-year-old Scotland centre-back Jack Hendry. (Mail) external-link

Star back page