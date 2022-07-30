Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United are in talks with Chelsea about a loan deal for 26-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner, who has also been linked with former club RB Leipzig. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Brighton will not hold any more talks with Manchester City over selling Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, and will only accept an offer of at least £50m. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City want more than £50m if they are to sell England playmaker James Maddison to Newcastle United, who have had a £40m bid for the 25-year-old rejected. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Magpies boss Eddie Howe did not comment on any move for Maddison but said he hopes to add to his squad before they start the season against Nottingham Forest on 6 August. (Northern Echo) external-link

Newcastle have made contact with Burnley about Maxwel Cornet but have yet to make an offer for the 25-year-old Ivory Coast winger. (90 Min) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo latest Man Utd forward back in training and in squad for friendly

Chelsea are close to a deal which would see 27-year-old Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga join Italian side Napoli on loan for the season. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Barcelona want to sign Spain defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Marcos Alonso, 31, from Chelsea next week. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he wants more additions to his squad this summer, with the Gunners understood to still retain an interest in Leicester City and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25. (90 Min) external-link

AC Milan have agreed to sign Belgium attacking midfielder Charles de Ketelaere from Club Bruges for £26.9m (32m euros). The 21-year-old has also been linked with Leeds United. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

France right-back Nordi Mukiele, 24, says he turned down a late approach from Chelsea before signing for Paris St-Germain. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link

Chelsea have had a £6.7m (8m euros) bid for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei rejected by Inter Milan, who want £16.8m (20m euros) for the 19-year-old. (Gazzetta - in Italian) external-link

Juventus have added Belgium forward Dries Mertens to their list of possible forward signings, with the 35-year-old available on a free transfer after leaving Napoli. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia) external-link

Stoke City want to sign Manchester City's English striker Liam Delap on loan. The 19-year-old's father, Rory, played for the Potters. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

