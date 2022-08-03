Close menu

Transfer rumours: De Jong, Fofana, Sesko, Neto, Udogie, Cucurella, Henderson, Perisic

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Frenkie De Jong

Chelsea have opened talks with Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)external-link

De Jong would prefer a move to Chelsea over Manchester United. (Metro)external-link

Chelsea are willing to offer French defender Wesley Fofana £200,000 a week if they can strike a deal with Leicester City, who want £85m for the 21-year-old. (Mail)external-link

Manchester United have held initial talks with RB Salzburg over the signing of 19-year-old Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea have also had a meeting with Sesko's agent. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Bournemouth are close to signing Barcelona's 33-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Neto. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Tottenham have opened talks with Udinese over Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, with the potential to loan the defender back to the Serie A club. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 25, will not play for Manchester United again after joining Nottingham Forest on loan, says former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea's English defender Levi Colwill, 19, is set to join Brighton, with the Seagulls' Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, 24, on the verge of moving the other way. (football.london)external-link

The Blues will have a buy-back clause in the deal for Colwill. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Croatia winger Ivan Perisic, 33, reached out to former Tottenham star and compatriot Luka Modric for advice before deciding to leave Inter Milan for north London this summer. (Mirror)external-link

A number of Championship and League One clubs are interested in taking Manchester United's Welsh midfielder Charlie Savage, 19, on loan. (Mail)external-link

Mirror back page
Mirror back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport