From the section Gossip

Chelsea have had an initial £60m bid for Leicester City's 21-year-old French defender Wesley Fofana rejected. (Mail) external-link

The Blues are now considering an improved offer of £70m for Fofana. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Barcelona are willing to offload 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Chelsea. (Mirror) external-link

Nottingham Forest have opened talks with Southampton over signing their Scotland striker Che Adams, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Forest are also interested in Wolves' 22-year-old English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. (Sky Sports) external-link

Tottenham are closing in on a £21m deal for Udinese's 19-year-old Italian left-back Destiny Udogie. (Telegraph) external-link

Burnley's Maxwel Cornet, 25, is set to have a medical at West Ham after they met the Ivory Coast winger's £17.5m release clause. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United are set to walk away from a bidding war with Chelsea for the signature of Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Mirror) external-link

Lucas Torreira has agreed to join Galatasaray, who will pay Arsenal between £5m and £6m for the Uruguay midfielder, 26. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus are keen on a deal to sign Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are hoping Nice reduce their valuation of 40m euros (£33.7m) for Amine Gouiri so they can sign the French striker, 22, with a view to him then staying with the French side on loan this season. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

New Paris St-Germain coach Christophe Galtier hopes to sign three more players after Portugal midfielder Renato Sanches, 24, joined from Lille to become their fourth summer signing. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Spanish left-back Angelino is close to joining Hoffenheim on loan from RB Leipzig, despite Brighton, Barcelona and Sevilla also interested in the 25-year-old. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

MLS side Charlotte FC are finalising a deal to sign English full-back Nathan Byrne, 30, from League One Derby County. (90min) external-link

