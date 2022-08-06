Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United have approached Bayern Munich about the availability of 26-year-old former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool are also interested in submitting a bid for the Germany winger. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Chelsea have offered 70m euros (£59m), plus 31-year-old Spain left-back Marcos Alonso, for Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

An agreement has already been reached on personal terms between Barca and Alonso. (90min) external-link

Manchester United could offer Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, in a swap deal for De Jong. (Express) external-link

United are also eyeing Napoli and Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, 26, as an alternative to De Jong. (Goal) external-link

Bournemouth are set to sign Feyenoord and Argentina centre-back Marcos Senesi, 25. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Red Bull Salzburg's Slovenian striker Benjamin Sesko, 19, has decided to remain with the Austrian club this season despite interest from Chelsea and Manchester United. (Sky Sport Austria) external-link

Sesko's agent has also held talks with the director of RB Leipzig over a potential move to the German side. (football.london) external-link

Manchester United have added Netherlands winger and Dutch player of the year Cody Gakpo, 23, to their transfer list from PSV Eindhoven. (Mirror) external-link

United boss Erik ten Hag is taking an active role in the club's pursuit of a second-choice goalkeeper behind David de Gea following Dean Henderson's loan move to Nottingham Forest. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea's new owner Todd Boehly flew Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella, 24, out to Mykonos in Greece to seal his transfer from Brighton. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

