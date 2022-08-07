Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Lo Celso, Sesko, Sane
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Leicester and Southampton are on alert after English winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. (Guardian)
Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. (Mail)
Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig. (Mail)
Villarreal are confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. (Fabrizio Romano)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has rubbished suggestions that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany international Leroy Sane. (Manchester Evening News)
United are still continuing to work on a deal for 19-year-old Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Salzburg. (Express)
Newcastle are also prepared to make a new push to sign the highly-rated Slovenia international. (Northern Echo)
Wolves have rejected a loan offer from an unnamed Italian club for their 23-year-old Portuguese defender Toti Gomes. (Express and Star)
Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 24, has extended his contract with PSV Eindhoven until 2027, despite interest from West Ham. (Sun)
Argentina defender Marcos Senesi, 25, is set for a £12.6m move to Bournemouth from Feyenoord. (Sun)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment