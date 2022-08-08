Transfer rumours: Rabiot, Rodriguez, Sesko, Fofana, Werner, Zaniolo
Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m. (Guardian)
United have also made contact regarding Real Betis' Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez, 28. (AS - in Spanish)
Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on United's list of options. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Another United target, 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023. (90min)
Chelsea are preparing to offer a world-record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City. (Football London)
The Blues are currently £10m short of Leicester's valuation for Fofana. (Independent)
Chelsea's Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, will have a medical on Tuesday before his return to RB Leipzig. (Mail)
Roma have rejected Tottenham's bid to take Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, on loan with an obligatory purchase clause. (90min)
West Ham have accepted a £15m offer from Fulham for French defender Issa Diop, with the 25-year-old expected to sign a five-year deal with the Cottagers. (Athletic - subscription required)
Fulham have been offered 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired. (Football insider)
Inter Milan's Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool's number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement. (Sport - in Spanish)
Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing Spain winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from Villarreal. (AS - in Spanish)
Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, 29, has rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest and will stay at Real Betis. (Guardian)
Atalanta have received interest from Forest in Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 30, and from Newcastle in Luis Muriel, although the Colombia striker, 31, is also being tracked by Juventus. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, is expected to join Tottenham in a deal worth about £21m, before spending the season back on loan at Udinese. (Standard)
Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United's Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)
Penarol are trying to convince defender Martin Caceres and striker Edinson Cavani, both 35, to return to Uruguay after the international duo left Levante and Manchester United respectively. (Caras y Caretas - in Spanish)
