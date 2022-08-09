Close menu

Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Bernardo Silva with BBC Sport gossip logo

Manchester City have reached an agreement to sell Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27, to long-time suitors Barcelona for a fee of between £42m and £46.5m. (Manchester Evening News)external-link

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun)external-link

United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 29, who has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN)external-link

PSV Eindhoven's the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, is another forward interesting Manchester United but they would have to part with around £35m for his signature. (Telegraph - subscription)external-link

Arsenal are holding talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, 22, but the Serie A giants want £46m for the Italy international. (Daily Mail)external-link

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also set to beat Liverpool to the £33m signing of Villarreal's Spanish winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from the cash-strapped Spanish side. (Metro)external-link

Chelsea could have a record-breaking £85m transfer bid for Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, hijacked by Paris St-Germain. (talkSPORT)external-link

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also preparing another approach for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, with Inter Milan now expected to accept a fee of around £12m. (Evening Standard)external-link

Chelsea will also decide this week whether to pursue a deal to bring Barcelona's Gabon and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, back to the Premier League. (FourFourTwo)external-link

Barcelona's Spanish winger Alex Collado, 23, is a target for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic. (Daily Record)external-link

Leeds United have been given renewed hope they can seal the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20, with Paris St-Germain finally willing to put the French striker up for sale. (Yahoo Sports)external-link

Newcastle are set to submit an opening bid for Benfica's £25m-rated Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Daily Express)external-link

Barcelona are offering the Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 28, to Serie A side Juventus as the Catalan club looks to offload players to ease their financial difficulties. (Goal)external-link

Aston Villa's pursuit of £30m-rated striker Raul de Tomas, 27, has been given a boost after Espanyol's chairman admitted the Spaniard might leave the club, although Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested. (Birmingham Mail)external-link

Burnley have seen a £2.5m bid for Cardiff City's Welsh striker Isaak Davies, 20, rejected by their Championship rivals. (Wales Online)external-link

Hull City are keen to sign Watford's English right-back Jeremy Ngakia, with the 21-year-old slipping down the pecking order at Vicarage Road. (Athletic - subscription)external-link

Daily Star back page on 10 August 2022
Daily Star back page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport