Manchester City have reached an agreement to sell Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27, to long-time suitors Barcelona for a fee of between £42m and £46.5m. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

After ending their interest in Bologna's 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford's Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club. (Sun) external-link

United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 29, who has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid. (ESPN) external-link

PSV Eindhoven's the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, is another forward interesting Manchester United but they would have to part with around £35m for his signature. (Telegraph - subscription) external-link

Arsenal are holding talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, 22, but the Serie A giants want £46m for the Italy international. (Daily Mail) external-link

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also set to beat Liverpool to the £33m signing of Villarreal's Spanish winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from the cash-strapped Spanish side. (Metro) external-link

Chelsea could have a record-breaking £85m transfer bid for Leicester City's French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, hijacked by Paris St-Germain. (talkSPORT) external-link

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are also preparing another approach for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, with Inter Milan now expected to accept a fee of around £12m. (Evening Standard) external-link

Chelsea will also decide this week whether to pursue a deal to bring Barcelona's Gabon and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, back to the Premier League. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Barcelona's Spanish winger Alex Collado, 23, is a target for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Leeds United have been given renewed hope they can seal the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20, with Paris St-Germain finally willing to put the French striker up for sale. (Yahoo Sports) external-link

Newcastle are set to submit an opening bid for Benfica's £25m-rated Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain. (Daily Express) external-link

Barcelona are offering the Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 28, to Serie A side Juventus as the Catalan club looks to offload players to ease their financial difficulties. (Goal) external-link

Aston Villa's pursuit of £30m-rated striker Raul de Tomas, 27, has been given a boost after Espanyol's chairman admitted the Spaniard might leave the club, although Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Burnley have seen a £2.5m bid for Cardiff City's Welsh striker Isaak Davies, 20, rejected by their Championship rivals. (Wales Online) external-link

Hull City are keen to sign Watford's English right-back Jeremy Ngakia, with the 21-year-old slipping down the pecking order at Vicarage Road. (Athletic - subscription) external-link

