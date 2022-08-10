Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are ready to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, if Barcelona decide to sell them. (Sky Sports) external-link

Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal worth more than 80m euros (£67.6m) with Barcelona for De Jong.(Sport - in Spanish) external-link

The Blues are waiting on a decision from De Jong, who would prefer to move to Stamford Bridge rather than join Manchester United, while also continuing to pursue a deal for Leicester City's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United have not given up on signing De Jong and are confident he will move to Old Trafford once they resolve the issue of the players' deferred wages with Barcelona. (90min) external-link

Barcelona's Spain defender Gerard Pique, 35, has offered to play for free in order to help the club meet La Liga's financial fair play rules and register their new signings. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 26, and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, who both joined Barcelona this summer, could leave the club for free if they cannot be registered before Saturday's first La Liga match. (ESPN) external-link

Juventus are close to reaching an agreement with Barcelona over the transfer of Dutch forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester City will still look to sign another left-back before the transfer window closes, regardless of whether Anderlecht's 21-year-old Spanish defender Sergio Gomez joins the club. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Paris St-Germain are close to reaching a deal worth 25m euros (£21m) with Rennes for 20-year-old French forward Arnaud Kalimuendo, who is also a target for Leeds United. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Manchester United's £15m move for Juventus' France midfielder Adrien Rabiot has stalled over the 27-year-old's wage demands. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Mirror) external-link

United target Cody Gakpo says he is more likely to remain at PSV Eindhoven should the club qualify for the Champions League. The 23-year-old Dutch midfielder and his side face Rangers over two legs for a place in this season's competition later this month. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Manchester United technical director Darren Fletcher travelled to watch Watford's 24-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr against West Brom on Tuesday. (Mail) external-link

Former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 34, says he would return to the club for free to help ease their forward shortage. The Mexican currently plays for LA Galaxy. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are interested in signing Celtic's 26-year-old Croatia full-back Josip Juranovic, who is also attracting interest from Atletico Madrid and Manchester United. (90min) external-link

Arsenal's Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 28, is close to joining Italian side Monza on loan. (Independent) external-link

Former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder Juan Mata, 34, has rejected offers to join MLS teams as the Spanish free agent continues to search for a new club. (Marca, via Sun) external-link

AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Arsenal's 22-year-old Belgian Sambi Lokonga as they continue their search for a midfielder. (Football Italia) external-link

