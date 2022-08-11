Close menu

Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rabiot, Aubameyang, Lodi, Tierney, Dennis, Bailly, Depay

Marcus Rashford

Paris St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid's Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24. (Telegraph - subscription required)external-link

Arsenal's Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, is also among the names on Manchester City's shortlist. (90min)external-link

Former Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, would prefer to stay at Barcelona than return to the Premier League with Chelsea. (Sport, via Metro)external-link

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford's Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24. (The Athletic)external-link

Atalanta will rival Forest for the signing of Italy wing-back Emerson Palmieri, 28, from Chelsea. (Standard)external-link

Southampton's Che Adams is interested in a move to Everton, but there is competition from Leeds United, Wolves and Forest for the Scotland striker, 26. (Mail)external-link

Everton hope to finalise a deal to sign Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 26, from Rennes before the end of the week. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Manchester United's former interim boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Stuttgart's Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, should reject a move to Old Trafford. (Star)external-link

West Ham remain in talks with Paris St-Germain over a deal for Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, 25. (Express)external-link

Roma have cooled their interest in selling 23-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been a target for Tottenham. (Standard)external-link

Everton are keen to secure their fourth signing of this week, with talks progressing well with Strasbourg's 28-year-old French striker Ludovic Ajorque. (Foot Mercato, via Express)external-link

Juventus are close to finalising a deal for Barcelona's Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (90min)external-link

Marseille have made contact with Manchester United over a loan deal for Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28. (L'Equipe - in French)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish winger Iker Bravo, 17, will join Real Madrid on a season-long loan. (Bild - in German)external-link

Championship clubs Watford, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United are vying to take Liverpool's Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan. (Mail)external-link

Former Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, is returning to Rayo Vallecano after being without a club since terminating his Atletico Mineiro contract in January. (Marca)external-link

