Manchester United want to sign Chelsea's former Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, after failing to muscle in on Germany forward Timo Werner's move from Chelsea to RB Leipzig. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle United could target Chelsea's USA forward Christian Pulisic, 23. (The Athletic, via Mail) external-link

Chelsea will need to fend off late interest from Juventus for Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, if Juve sell France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, to Manchester United. (Express) external-link

West Ham have submitted a big-money offer to Barcelona for Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28. (Football Insider) external-link

Bordeaux have accepted an offer of 4m euros (£3.4m) from Nottingham Forest for South Korea striker Hwang Ui-jo, 29. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Napoli have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, on loan with a buy option. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Willian's move to Fulham is at a final stage after the Brazil winger, 34, terminated his contract with Corinthians. (Nicola Schira) external-link

Fulham have also joined the race to sign Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 22, from Marseille, with Celtic also keen. (90min) external-link

Barca register new signings in time for opener Only Jules Kounde yet to be registered after fourth 'economic lever' activated

Spain right-back Hector Bellerin has been offered to Barcelona as the 27-year-old negotiates the termination of his contract with Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barca are negotiating with Manchester United about selling USA full-back Sergino Dest, 21, with the Spanish club wanting a fee of 20m euros (£16.9m). (Sport, via Bild) external-link

United are continuing to search for a back-up goalkeeper to David de Gea, with Southampton's former England keeper Alex McCarthy, 32, on their radar. (90min) external-link

Ander Herrera has agreed to rejoin Athletic Bilbao, who the former Spain midfielder, 32, left for Manchester United in 2014, if he can reach a financial agreement with Paris St-Germain over the remainder of his contract. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

West Ham have had a £25m bid for Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes rejected after the Portugal midfielder, 23, made clear he didn't want to join them. (Mail) external-link

Manager Pep Guardiola expects Sergio Gomez to be Manchester City's final signing of the summer, with the Spanish full-back, 21, close to sealing a 10m euro (£8.5m) move from Anderlecht. (Guardian) external-link

Manager Bruno Lage is pushing for Wolves to offer Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, £100,000 a week amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sun) external-link

