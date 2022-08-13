Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail Online) external-link

Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express Online) external-link

However, De Jong has told his Barcelona team-mates he is now likely to sign for Manchester United instead. (Metro) external-link

But Barcelona are ready to open talks with Chelsea over a deal for Aubameyang. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible £30m move for 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata. (The Athletic, via Mail Online) external-link

And Manchester United have reiterated to Paris St-Germain that England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, is not for sale. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

However, Paris St-Germain are to offer Manchester United's Marcus Rashford a long-term deal to partner France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23. (Sunday Times - subscription required) external-link

Tottenham's Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 26, is in Spain to complete season-long loan move to Villarreal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Juventus are in contract talks with Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who will agree to terminate his contract with Barcelona once a deal is struck. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

How Jesus is lifting standards at Arsenal Could Arsenal's summer signing Gabriel Jesus inspire them to a top-four finish?

Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez has already joined up with Manchester City before a proposed £11m deal for the Spain Under-21 defender. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may also move for Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, to further bolster his defensive options. (Mail on Sunday) external-link

Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, has agreed a season-long loan move to Napoli. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sun Online) external-link

Udinese have left Italy full-back Destiny Udogie, 19, out of their squad as he prepares for medical at Tottenham on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United are in talks with Benfica in bid to reach an agreement over £35m-rated Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Sunday Express) external-link

Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay, 25, for £15m. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Sunday Telegraph main sport page