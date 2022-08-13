Transfer rumours: Fofana, De Jong, Aubameyang, Morata, Rashford, Tierney, Depay, Ramos
Chelsea have agreed personal terms with 21-year-old France defender Wesley Fofana but have had two bids rejected by Leicester City, who want more than £80m. (Mail Online)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, could also be on their way to Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea leading the race for the Barcelona players. (Express Online)
However, De Jong has told his Barcelona team-mates he is now likely to sign for Manchester United instead. (Metro)
But Barcelona are ready to open talks with Chelsea over a deal for Aubameyang. (Metro)
Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid over a possible £30m move for 29-year-old Spain striker Alvaro Morata. (The Athletic, via Mail Online)
And Manchester United have reiterated to Paris St-Germain that England forward Marcus Rashford, 24, is not for sale. (Mail on Sunday)
However, Paris St-Germain are to offer Manchester United's Marcus Rashford a long-term deal to partner France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23. (Sunday Times - subscription required)
Tottenham's Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, 26, is in Spain to complete season-long loan move to Villarreal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Juventus are in contract talks with Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28, who will agree to terminate his contract with Barcelona once a deal is struck. (Fabrizio Romano)
Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez has already joined up with Manchester City before a proposed £11m deal for the Spain Under-21 defender. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola may also move for Arsenal's Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, to further bolster his defensive options. (Mail on Sunday)
Tottenham's France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 25, has agreed a season-long loan move to Napoli. (Fabrizio Romano, via Sun Online)
Udinese have left Italy full-back Destiny Udogie, 19, out of their squad as he prepares for medical at Tottenham on Tuesday. (Fabrizio Romano)
Newcastle United are in talks with Benfica in bid to reach an agreement over £35m-rated Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos, 21. (Sunday Express)
Nottingham Forest have agreed a deal to sign Brighton's French striker Neal Maupay, 25, for £15m. (The Athletic - subscription required)
