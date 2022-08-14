Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Messi, Caicedo, Aouar, Tielemans
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, who have turned down a bid of £12m (€14m) from Chelsea for the 33-year-old Gabon striker. (Deportivo Mundo via Mirror)
Barcelona want a fee in the region of £23m (€28m) for Aubameyang, who joined them on a free transfer in February. (Metro via Gerard Romero)
Meanwhile, manager Xavi has asked Barcelona to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain. (Sun)
Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror)
Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Tancredi Palmeri via Sun)
Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, who has previously been linked with Arsenal. (Sky Sports Italy via Metro)
Forest have also submitted a £17m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow, 25. (talkSPORT)
Leicester City are willing to let Arsenal target and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, leave for free next summer. (Times)
Everton have made an offer for Rennes' 26-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy. (Mail)
Blackburn head the chase to sign Netherlands centre-back Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan from Liverpool. The proposed deal includes a penalty clause if the defender does not play enough games for the Championship side. (Sun)
Nice have enquired about Chelsea's Brazil left-back Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Fabrice Hawkins via Get French Football News)
Brighton are in talks to sign Villarreal's Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan, 24. (Mail online)
Everton could sign Villarreal's Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson, 21, by activating his £27m release clause. (Football Insider)
Bournemouth are interested in signing Ghana centre-back Abdul Mumin, 24, from Guimaraes. (L'Equipe)
