Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wants to fight for his place at Barcelona, who have turned down a bid of £12m (€14m) from Chelsea for the 33-year-old Gabon striker. (Deportivo Mundo via Mirror) external-link

Barcelona want a fee in the region of £23m (€28m) for Aubameyang, who joined them on a free transfer in February. (Metro via Gerard Romero) external-link

Meanwhile, manager Xavi has asked Barcelona to re-sign Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, from Paris St-Germain. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United have joined a list of Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and West Ham, interested in signing Ecuador defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, from Brighton. (Mirror) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo was offered by Manchester United to rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, but both Serie A clubs turned down the chance to sign the 37-year-old Portugal forward. (Tancredi Palmeri via Sun) external-link

Nottingham Forest are close to a deal for Lyon's France midfielder Houssem Aouar, 24, who has previously been linked with Arsenal. (Sky Sports Italy via Metro) external-link

Forest have also submitted a £17m bid for Eintracht Frankfurt's Switzerland midfielder Djibril Sow, 25. (talkSPORT) external-link

Leicester City are willing to let Arsenal target and Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, 25, leave for free next summer. (Times) external-link

Everton have made an offer for Rennes' 26-year-old Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy. (Mail) external-link

Blackburn head the chase to sign Netherlands centre-back Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan from Liverpool. The proposed deal includes a penalty clause if the defender does not play enough games for the Championship side. (Sun) external-link

Nice have enquired about Chelsea's Brazil left-back Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Fabrice Hawkins via Get French Football News) external-link

Brighton are in talks to sign Villarreal's Ecuador left-back Pervis Estupinan, 24. (Mail online) external-link

Everton could sign Villarreal's Senegal midfielder Nicolas Jackson, 21, by activating his £27m release clause. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth are interested in signing Ghana centre-back Abdul Mumin, 24, from Guimaraes. (L'Equipe) external-link