Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) external-link

United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) external-link

United boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to allow Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to leave the club. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Sporting's Portuguese international midfielder Matheus Nunes has agreed to join Wolves for a club record 45m euros (£38m). Liverpool and West Ham had also been linked with the 23-year-old. (Record - in Portuguese) external-link

Crystal Palace are prepared to pay £12m for Bristol City's Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, with interest for the 22-year-old also coming from Bournemouth and Everton. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea are set to make an improved offer of £45m for Everton's England winger Anthony Gordon, after seeing their first bid of £40m for the 21-year-old rejected. (Times - subscription required external-link )

Chelsea are also close to winning the race to sign Inter Milan's 19-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei. (Guardian) external-link

Newcastle have had a £20m offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro, 20, rejected, with the Hornets insisting the Brazilian forward is not for sale. (Sky Sports) external-link

West Ham have approached Chelsea to sign their 28-year-old Italian left back Emerson Palmieri. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

West Ham are also interested in Paris St-Germain's German defender Thilo Kehrer, 25, as they try to combat their lack of defensive options. (Sun) external-link

Manchester United's offer to buy Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona has now expired. (Kick-off of De Telegraaf via Mail) external-link

But United are close to signing Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, 23, from Atletico Madrid for £42.5m. (Express) external-link

West Ham, Marseille and Monaco are all interested in taking Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, with the Old Trafford outfit keen to offload the 28-year-old Ivorian. (Athletic via Sun) external-link

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and the La Liga side are set to pay £6m for the 31-year-old Spain defender. (Bild via Sun) external-link

