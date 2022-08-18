Transfer rumours: Silva, Gakpo, Carrasco, Winks, Kluivert
Manchester City do not want to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Portugal international. (Sky Sports)
PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from Manchester United for Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. (MailOnline)
Manchester United are considering a £25m move for Atletico Madrid's Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Everton had been linked with Tottenham's English midfielder Harry Winks, 26, but Toffees boss Frank Lampard has decided to walk away from the deal. (Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid see Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, as the ideal potential replacement for Casemiro. (AS - in Spanish)
Borussia Dortmund will not pursue an opportunity to sign Manchester United's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, because of his age and wage requirements. (Bild - in German, subscription required)
Chelsea will consider loaning forward Christian Pulisic, 23, to Manchester United if the USA captain agrees an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run. (MailOnline)
Fulham are negotiating a fee with Roma after agreeing terms with 23-year-old Dutch winger Justin Kluivert. (Guardian)
West Ham are thought to have made another bid for Belgium and Club Bruges midfielder Hans Vanaken, 29, after their first offer was turned down. (Sky Sports)
France and Lyon defender Malo Gusto, 19, has attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)
AZ Alkmaar have turned down bids of around 15m euros from Bournemouth and Celta Vigo for Jesper Karlsson, 24, despite the Sweden striker's desire to leave the Dutch club. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch)
Watford have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for forward Joao Pedro, the bid is thought to be in the region of £22m plus £3m in add-ons for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (The Athletic - subscription required)
Talks are still ongoing between both clubs despite the second bid having been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano)
Crystal Palace are interested in signing 24-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, despite reports that he has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest. (L'Equipe - in French)
