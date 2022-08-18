Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester City do not want to sell midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, despite interest from Paris St-Germain and Barcelona in the Portugal international. (Sky Sports) external-link

PSV Eindhoven will not entertain a bid from Manchester United for Dutch attacker Cody Gakpo, 23, until after their Champions League play-off second leg at home to Rangers on 24 August. (MailOnline) external-link

Manchester United are considering a £25m move for Atletico Madrid's Belgium forward Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Everton had been linked with Tottenham's English midfielder Harry Winks, 26, but Toffees boss Frank Lampard has decided to walk away from the deal. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Real Madrid see Newcastle and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 24, as the ideal potential replacement for Casemiro. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Borussia Dortmund will not pursue an opportunity to sign Manchester United's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, because of his age and wage requirements. (Bild - in German, subscription required) external-link

Chelsea will consider loaning forward Christian Pulisic, 23, to Manchester United if the USA captain agrees an extension to his current contract, which has two years left to run. (MailOnline) external-link

Fulham are negotiating a fee with Roma after agreeing terms with 23-year-old Dutch winger Justin Kluivert. (Guardian) external-link

West Ham are thought to have made another bid for Belgium and Club Bruges midfielder Hans Vanaken, 29, after their first offer was turned down. (Sky Sports) external-link

Friday's Premier League quiz Can you name these seven players?

France and Lyon defender Malo Gusto, 19, has attracted interest from Barcelona and Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

AZ Alkmaar have turned down bids of around 15m euros from Bournemouth and Celta Vigo for Jesper Karlsson, 24, despite the Sweden striker's desire to leave the Dutch club. (De Telegraaf - in Dutch) external-link

Watford have rejected a second bid from Newcastle for forward Joao Pedro, the bid is thought to be in the region of £22m plus £3m in add-ons for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Talks are still ongoing between both clubs despite the second bid having been turned down. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Crystal Palace are interested in signing 24-year-old France midfielder Houssem Aouar from Lyon, despite reports that he has agreed personal terms with Nottingham Forest. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

