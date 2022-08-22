Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea are confident they can seal a deal for Everton attacker Anthony Gordon, 21, this week with talks over the transfer of the England Under-21 international ongoing. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Ajax forward Antony, 22, within the next week, after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Brazil international. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, for a deal thought to be worth between £15m and £25m. (Sky Sports) external-link

The Blues are prepared to allow an additional eight players leave in this window after West Ham agreed a deal to sign Italy defender Emerson Palmieri, 28. (Express) external-link

Officials from Manchester United are set to travel to Barcelona in an last effort to sign 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong before the transfer window closes. (De Telegraaf via Mail) external-link

United are also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32. (Sky Sports via Football Daily) external-link

Watford will "not entertain any bids" for Senegal forward Ismaila Sarr and are ready to offer the 24-year-old a new long-term contract after his proposed move to Aston Villa fell through. (Mirror)

The Hornets have also not accepted Newcastle United's offer of £25m for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. The Magpies will need to increase their bid for the 20-year-old. (Telegraph) external-link

Tottenham are interested in signing 24-year-old Leeds and Wales forward Daniel James. (Alan Nixon, via Leeds Live) external-link

Barcelona are looking at Celta Vigo's Spanish left-back Javi Galan, 27, as an alternative to Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso because the Catalan club's move for the 31-year-old Spain international is getting complicated. (Helena Condis Edo via Twitter) external-link

Wolves have agreed personal terms with VfB Stuttgart's Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic but negotiations between the two clubs remain ongoing for the 25-year-old as the Bundesliga side want a higher transfer fee. (Mail) external-link