Everton have asked Chelsea to include either England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, or Albania international Armando Broja, 20, on loan as part of the deal to sign 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon. (talkSPORT) external-link

The Toffees are finally ready to sell Gordon if they can find a suitable replacement. Watford's Brazilian forward Joao Pedro, 20, and Southampton and Scotland international Che Adams, 26, are among the players the club has made inquiries over. (Mirror) external-link

Gordon has told Everton he wants to sign for Chelsea to play Champions League football and boost his chances of being selected for England's World Cup squad. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United are still interested in signing Barcelona's 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, despite the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, 30, from Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

United want to offer Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, an annual salary of around 10-11 million euros (£8m-£9m) to join the club. (Sport1 - in German) external-link

A new offer for Ajax forward Antony, 22, is expected to be submitted by United as the club push to sign the Brazil international. (Gianluigi Longari via Twitter) external-link

West Ham have submitted a new bid of 11 million euros plus add-ons for Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 29. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Italian giants Roma and Inter Milan are both interested in signing Chelsea's 23-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah on loan. (90min) external-link

Nottingham Forest are not close to an agreement for Tottenham's English defender Japhet Tanganga, as AC Milan remain keen on a move for the 23-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano via Twitter) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club's board voted against signing Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Bild via Mail) external-link

Barcelona are interested in signing Arsenal's 27-year-old Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin. (Sport) external-link

