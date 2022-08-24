Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Newcastle United have made a club record £60m bid to sign Real Sociedad's 22-year-old Sweden striker Alexander Isak. (Mail) external-link

The Magpies could eventually pay in excess of £60m for Isak. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea may move for Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire, 29, if they are unable to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester. (Evening Standard) external-link

Ajax are holding out for £84m for 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who is determined to push through a move to Manchester United. His representatives are staying in England to help get the deal done. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Antony handed in a transfer request on Wednesday in order to make his desire to leave official. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool have made an offer to Barcelona for 25-year-old Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Futbol Total, via Forbes) external-link

West Ham have had a 50m euro (£42.2m) bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta rejected by Lyon. (L'Equipe, via Metro) external-link

Arsenal are not expected to move for Paqueta despite reports they were interested. (Express) external-link

West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 24, in the closing weeks of the transfer window. (Mail) external-link

Southampton and Bournemouth are also discussing a possible deal for Maitland-Niles, with Arsenal potentially open to a loan move with an option to buy. (TalkSport) external-link

Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle United over the signing of Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33. (Mail) external-link

The clubs are yet to reach an agreement but Manchester United have submitted a loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City chief executive Ferran Soriano has ruled out the possibility of Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28, leaving the club this summer. (SER Catalunya, via 90min) external-link

Ajax's 20-year-old Dutch striker Brian Brobbey says he rejected the chance to join Manchester United after his former boss Erik ten Hag sent him a message. (Voetbal International, via Star) external-link

Aston Villa have lowered their asking price for defender Frederic Guilbert as they look to sell the 27-year-old Frenchman. (L'Equipe, via BirminghamLive) external-link

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Ivory Coast right-back Serge Aurier, 29, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Villarreal. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea's 21-year-old England midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan. (Guardian) external-link

Everton are in discussions with Manchester United over a move for 21-year-old English midfielder James Garner. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

