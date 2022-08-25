Last updated on .From the section Gossip

West Ham have made a fresh bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after their opening offer of 50m euro (£42.2million) was rejected by Lyon. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester City have rejected a 70m euro (£59m) bid from Paris St-Germain for Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, 28. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are preparing a new bid of around £75m for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, 21. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

The Hammers have also had a £10m bid for Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 30, turned down by Club Bruges. (Evening Standard) external-link

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder says he is still confident winger Antony, 22, will not be sold to Manchester United despite the latest £76m bid. (Metro) external-link

Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Real Madrid and Spain winger Marco Asensio, 26, for 30m euros (£25.3m). (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

United are set to submit a £25m offer for PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, 23. (Football Insider) external-link

The Old-Trafford club have made a failed bid for Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard, 26. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, 32, has rejected an offer from Manchester United. (Guardian) external-link

Liverpool's pursuit of 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham could be helped by Borussia Dortmund's interest in Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, who joined the Reds in 2018. (Express) external-link

Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 22, is on Jose Mourinho's midfield shortlist at AS Roma as he looks to replace the injured Gini Wijnaldum. (AS Roma Live, via Express) external-link

Wolves have enquired about Galatasaray and Denmark centre-back Victor Nelsson, 23. (Mail) external-link

Bordeaux are interested in signing Fulham's out-of-favour French winger Anthony Knockaert, 30. (Football Insider) external-link

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says forward Che Adams, 26, is not for sale this summer. (Southern Daily Echo) external-link

Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder Cole Palmer, 20, is wanted on a season-long loan by Borussia Dortmund. (Sun) external-link

