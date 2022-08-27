Sunday's gossip: Bellingham, Antony, El Ghazi, Reguilon, Lodi, Dubravka
Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old potentially making a move to Anfield in January. (Football Insider)
Ajax are demanding that Manchester United pay £84.8m for Brazil winger Antony, 22. (Mail)
Ajax will approach Aston Villa in a bid to line-up Anwar El Ghazi, 27, as replacement for Antony if he leaves for Old Trafford. PSV Eindhoven are also interested in Villa's Netherlands winger. (Mirror)
Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon, 25, is close to sealing a loan move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club looking for a replacement after agreeing to let Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24, join Nottingham Forest. (Times - subscription required)
Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, has told Newcastle that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United. (Sky Sports)
Liverpool are monitoring Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, along with RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25. (90min)
Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Southampton and Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26. (Football Insider)
Villa are planning a swoop for West Ham's Craig Dawson and will give the 32-year-old English centre-back a two-year deal. (Sun)
Chelsea are deciding whether to terminate England midfielder Ross Barkley's contract at Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old currently on a deal worth about £200,000 a week. (Sun)
West Ham are in talks with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj about a return to the Premier League, with the 27-year-old Belgium international available on a free transfer after leaving Real Sociedad. (Talksport)
The Hammers are set to make a third bid for Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 30. (Mail)
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, is prioritising a move to La Liga this summer, with Valencia and Real Sociedad both keen on the 35-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano)
Wolves are stepping up negotiations with Stuttgart over a £17m deal for Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25. (Mail)
Brighton are interested in signing Rosario Central and Argentina youth international Facundo Buonanotte and are willing to pay in excess of £3m for the 17-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required)
Bournemouth are planning to hijack Leeds United's deal to sign Zurich and Italy striker Willy Gnonto, 18. (Football Insider)
