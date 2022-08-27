Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool have a verbal agreement with Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham with the 19-year-old potentially making a move to Anfield in January. (Football Insider) external-link

Ajax are demanding that Manchester United pay £84.8m for Brazil winger Antony, 22. (Mail) external-link

Ajax will approach Aston Villa in a bid to line-up Anwar El Ghazi, 27, as replacement for Antony if he leaves for Old Trafford. PSV Eindhoven are also interested in Villa's Netherlands winger. (Mirror) external-link

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon, 25, is close to sealing a loan move to Atletico Madrid, with the Spanish club looking for a replacement after agreeing to let Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24, join Nottingham Forest. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, 33, has told Newcastle that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United. (Sky Sports) external-link

Liverpool are monitoring Wolves and Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, along with RB Leipzig and Austria midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25. (90min) external-link

Aston Villa have reached an agreement to sign Southampton and Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26. (Football Insider) external-link

Villa are planning a swoop for West Ham's Craig Dawson and will give the 32-year-old English centre-back a two-year deal. (Sun) external-link

Chelsea are deciding whether to terminate England midfielder Ross Barkley's contract at Stamford Bridge, with the 28-year-old currently on a deal worth about £200,000 a week. (Sun) external-link

West Ham are in talks with former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj about a return to the Premier League, with the 27-year-old Belgium international available on a free transfer after leaving Real Sociedad. (Talksport) external-link

The Hammers are set to make a third bid for Club Bruges and Belgium midfielder Hans Vanaken, 30. (Mail) external-link

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, is prioritising a move to La Liga this summer, with Valencia and Real Sociedad both keen on the 35-year-old. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Wolves are stepping up negotiations with Stuttgart over a £17m deal for Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25. (Mail) external-link

Brighton are interested in signing Rosario Central and Argentina youth international Facundo Buonanotte and are willing to pay in excess of £3m for the 17-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Bournemouth are planning to hijack Leeds United's deal to sign Zurich and Italy striker Willy Gnonto, 18. (Football Insider) external-link