Chelsea will follow up the £70m signing of Leicester's French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, by pushing to get the transfer of Barcelona's Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, over the line. The Blues also want to sign Everton's 21-year-old English winger Anthony Gordon this week. (Guardian) external-link

Tottenham are in talks about a potential loan move for Leeds United and Wales winger Daniel James, 24, before Thursday's 23:00 BST transfer deadline. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Meanwhile, Spurs have reignited their interest in Atletico Madrid's versatile Belgium midfielder Yannick Carrasco, 28. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United for Napoli this week. United's Portugal forward, 37, has started just one Premier League game this season. (Metro) external-link

Aston Villa have a "strong interest" in Brighton boss Graham Potter as a potential replacement for Steven Gerrard, who has lost three of his first four league games this season. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle are keen on Chelsea's French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 28, who is on a two-year loan at AC Milan. Nottingham Forest are also keen. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Crystal Palace have made a £27m offer to buy Chelsea's 22-year-old England midfielder Conor Gallagher, who impressed while on loan with the Eagles in 2021-22. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal's Spain defender Hector Bellerin, 27, could join Real Betis, where he was on loan last season. Bellerin has not played for the Gunners since May 2021. (Estadio Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona and the Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, will remain at the club despite being heavily linked with Manchester United and Chelsea during the summer transfer window. (Football Espana) external-link

However, De Jong is travelling to England before the end of the summer transfer window, sparking speculation about his future. (Mirror) external-link

Aston Villa and Wolves are both interested in signing West Ham's English defender Craig Dawson, 32. (Sun) external-link

Juventus will try and sign Aston Villa's Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, if they cannot strike an agreement with Paris St-Germain for Argentina's Leandro Paredes, 28. (Sky Sport Italia - in Italian) external-link

Liverpool and the Netherlands Under-21s defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, is set to join Schalke on loan. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City are in talks with Schalke to sign Morocco midfielder Amine Harit, 25. (Sky Sports) external-link

Fulham have agreed a deal with Paris St-Germain to sign French left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 29, while the Cottagers are also making efforts to bring in Roma's 23-year-old Dutch winger Justin Kluivert. (Mail) external-link

