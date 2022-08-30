Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in trying to sign Cody Gakpo. PSV Eindhoven rejected a bid of 25m euros (£21.4m) from the Saints earlier this week for the highly rated 23-year-old Dutch international. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Fulham hope to sign former Brazil winger Willian, 34, Paris St-Germain and France defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, Roma and the Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 23, and Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 22, by Thursday. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Brighton say they will not be pressured into selling their Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, who has been linked with a £42m move to Liverpool. (TalkSport) external-link

Chelsea are in talks over completing a £77m deal for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by Thursday's transfer deadline, with the intention of loaning him back to his present club RB Leipzig. (Mail) external-link

Manchester United will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to leave the club if they are able to agree a loan move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest, 21, who is a USA international. (90min) external-link

Arsenal and Everton are among a number of clubs interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, with a late move still a possibility. (Metro) external-link

Juventus look set to complete a loan deal with an option to buy PSG's Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, who had been interesting Arsenal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City are in talks over a £17.2million deal for Reims defender Wout Faes, 24, with the Belgium international seen as a potential replacement for French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, who is closing in on a £70m move to Chelsea. (Mail) external-link

Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly, 31, will undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest before a proposed £2.25m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Barcelona could move for Arsenal and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, if they are unable to land Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 24, from Villarreal in the final days of the summer transfer window. (90min) external-link

Atletico Madrid are prepared to make a £20m offer to sign Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, who is in the last year of his contract with the Premier League club. (Telegraph -subscription required) external-link Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with the Scotland international looking to get his career back on track after a dismal loan spell with Norwich. (Mail) external-link

Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, 25, is set to join PSG in a deal worth 18m euros plus add-ons. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, is due to fly to England to complete his proposed move to Everton from PSG for a nominal fee. (Athletic - subscription needed) external-link

Championship side Sunderland are still hoping to complete a loan deal for PSG's 19-year-old French midfielder Edouard Michut. (Chronicle) external-link

