Wednesday's gossip: Gakpo, Willian, Caicedo, Gvardiol, Wan-Bissaka, Dest
From the section Gossip
Everton and Leeds have joined Southampton in trying to sign Cody Gakpo. PSV Eindhoven rejected a bid of 25m euros (£21.4m) from the Saints earlier this week for the highly rated 23-year-old Dutch international. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Fulham hope to sign former Brazil winger Willian, 34, Paris St-Germain and France defender Layvin Kurzawa, 29, Roma and the Netherlands forward Justin Kluivert, 23, and Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, 22, by Thursday. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Brighton say they will not be pressured into selling their Ecuador international midfielder Moises Caicedo, 20, who has been linked with a £42m move to Liverpool. (TalkSport)
Chelsea are in talks over completing a £77m deal for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, by Thursday's transfer deadline, with the intention of loaning him back to his present club RB Leipzig. (Mail)
Manchester United will allow Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 24, to leave the club if they are able to agree a loan move for Barcelona's Sergino Dest, 21, who is a USA international. (90min)
Arsenal and Everton are among a number of clubs interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, with a late move still a possibility. (Metro)
Juventus look set to complete a loan deal with an option to buy PSG's Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, 28, who had been interesting Arsenal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)
Leicester City are in talks over a £17.2million deal for Reims defender Wout Faes, 24, with the Belgium international seen as a potential replacement for French defender Wesley Fofana, 21, who is closing in on a £70m move to Chelsea. (Mail)
Ivory Coast defender Willy Boly, 31, will undergo a medical at Nottingham Forest before a proposed £2.25m switch from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Athletic - subscription needed)
Barcelona could move for Arsenal and Spain right-back Hector Bellerin, 27, if they are unable to land Argentina defender Juan Foyth, 24, from Villarreal in the final days of the summer transfer window. (90min)
Atletico Madrid are prepared to make a £20m offer to sign Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, who is in the last year of his contract with the Premier League club. (Telegraph -subscription required)Brighton are eyeing a last-minute deal for Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, with the Scotland international looking to get his career back on track after a dismal loan spell with Norwich. (Mail)
Valencia and Spain midfielder Carlos Soler, 25, is set to join PSG in a deal worth 18m euros plus add-ons. (Marca - in Spanish)
Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 32, is due to fly to England to complete his proposed move to Everton from PSG for a nominal fee. (Athletic - subscription needed)
Championship side Sunderland are still hoping to complete a loan deal for PSG's 19-year-old French midfielder Edouard Michut. (Chronicle)
