Friday's gossip: Ronaldo, Luiz, Alvarez, Joao Pedro, Aouar, Leao, Martinelli, Brereton Diaz
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli has said there was "never anything concrete" between the Serie A club and Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News)
Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic also said Ronaldo was not an option for them this summer as they "were doing other things". (Sky Sports - in German)
Aston Villa rejected three bids, including a final offer of £25m, from Arsenal for Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, on deadline day. (Sky Sports)
Watford forward Joao Pedro has said he is "fully committed to the club" after the Hornets turned down a bid from Everton for the 20-year-old Brazilian. (Watford Observer)
Watford also stood firm in keeping Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, 24, despite receiving a £25m bid from Aston Villa and enquiries from Crystal Palace. (Athletic - subscription required)
Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 24, because the Dutch club felt they had lost too many players this summer. (De Telegraaf, via Mail)
Lyon and France midfelder Houssem Aouar, 24, will stay at the club, despite reaching an agreement to join Nottingham Forest and having interest from Fulham. (L'Equipe - in French)
AC Milan rejected Chelsea's bid of 80m euros (£68.95m)plus players for Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Duncan Castles)
Arsenal were preparing to fight off interest for Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli from AC Milan, who saw the 21-year-old as a replacement for Leao. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Blackburn Rovers will consider pre-contract offers for Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 23, in January after the club rejected bids of £12m from Fulham and Everton. (Telegraph)
Paris St-Germain have given up on their attempt to sign Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar this summer, but they may return to their pursuit of the 27-year-old in January. (L'Equipe - in French)
Dynamo Moscow have said a move for Russia midfielder Arsen Zakharyan, 19, to Chelsea was blocked due to sanctions the UK government placed on Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. (Mail)
The Blues remain hopeful of finalising a deal for Zakharyan further down the line. (90min)
PSV Eindhoven also rejected Chelsea's late attempt to sign their Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, despite the Stamford Bridge club indicating they were willing to pay up to 45 million euros (£38.9m) for the 24-year-old. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Metro)
Wolves turned down a late informal proposal worth £17m from Leeds for South Korean forward Hwang Hee-chan, 26. (Athletic - subscription required)
West Ham decided to keep English defender Craig Dawson, 32, after they failed to bring in Southampton and Poland centre-back Jan Bednarek, 26, who joined Aston Villa on loan. Dawson was set for a £5m move to Wolves. (Mail)
Chelsea missed out on RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol after the 20-year-old signed a contract extension with the Bundesliga club. (Evening Standard)
Spain and Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio, 26, has decided to remain at the club until his contract ends in 2023, despite multiple clubs registering interest in signing him. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment