Saturday's gossip: Neymar, De Tomas, Gakpo, Zaha, Gnonto, Moleiro, Ziyech
Paris St-Germain offered Neymar to Manchester City just before the transfer deadline - but the Premier League champions turned down the chance to sign the Brazil forward, 30. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester United failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Spain striker Raul de Tomas, 27, from Espanyol. (Football Insider)
Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, will sign a bumper new contract at PSV Eindhoven after interest from Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton this summer. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch)
Gakpo thought he was leaving PSV for Manchester United until the last week of the transfer window. (90min)
Tottenham looked into signing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, from Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline. (Athletic - subscription required)
Leeds United managed to sign Italy striker Wilfried Gnonto for just £4m after refusing to meet FC Zurich's £7m asking price for the 18-year-old. (Football Insider)
Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez says he turned down an offer of 25m euros (£21.6m) for 18-year-old Spanish forward Alberto Moleiro, who was linked with Barcelona and Manchester City earlier this summer. (Marca - in Spanish)
Manchester United's football director John Murtough has accepted the club should have abandoned talks over signing Netherland midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona much earlier than they did. (ESPN, via Express)
The Manchester United board vetoed a potential approach for Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 29.(Manchester Evening News)
Newcastle and Aston Villa approached Tottenham on deadline day about signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura, 30. (Fabrizio Romano)
Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, has hinted he is unhappy at Tottenham after a second loan move to Valencia collapsed on deadline day as Spurs were unable to find a replacement. (Sun)
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he is following club orders by using France forward Antoine Griezmann sparingly to avoid triggering a 40m euro (£34.5m) clause in the deal which saw the 31-year-old return on loan from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)
Chelsea are looking to hand new contracts to England full-back Reece James, 22, and England forward Mason Mount, 23. (90min)
