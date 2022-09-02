Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Paris St-Germain offered Neymar to Manchester City just before the transfer deadline - but the Premier League champions turned down the chance to sign the Brazil forward, 30. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United failed in a deadline-day bid to sign Spain striker Raul de Tomas, 27, from Espanyol. (Football Insider) external-link

Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, will sign a bumper new contract at PSV Eindhoven after interest from Manchester United, Leeds United and Southampton this summer. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch) external-link

Gakpo thought he was leaving PSV for Manchester United until the last week of the transfer window. (90min) external-link

Tottenham looked into signing Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, 29, from Crystal Palace before the transfer deadline. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Leeds United managed to sign Italy striker Wilfried Gnonto for just £4m after refusing to meet FC Zurich's £7m asking price for the 18-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez says he turned down an offer of 25m euros (£21.6m) for 18-year-old Spanish forward Alberto Moleiro, who was linked with Barcelona and Manchester City earlier this summer. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Manchester United's football director John Murtough has accepted the club should have abandoned talks over signing Netherland midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona much earlier than they did. (ESPN, via Express) external-link

The Manchester United board vetoed a potential approach for Chelsea's Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech, 29.(Manchester Evening News) external-link

Newcastle and Aston Villa approached Tottenham on deadline day about signing Brazilian midfielder Lucas Moura, 30. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Spain winger Bryan Gil, 21, has hinted he is unhappy at Tottenham after a second loan move to Valencia collapsed on deadline day as Spurs were unable to find a replacement. (Sun) external-link

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone admits he is following club orders by using France forward Antoine Griezmann sparingly to avoid triggering a 40m euro (£34.5m) clause in the deal which saw the 31-year-old return on loan from Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea are looking to hand new contracts to England full-back Reece James, 22, and England forward Mason Mount, 23. (90min) external-link

