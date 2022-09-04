Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Harry Kane has been told to reject a new contract at Tottenham, with Bayern Munich weighing up a move for the 29-year-old England striker. (Bild, via Sun external-link )

Crystal Palace will table a £20m bid for Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 22, in January, after an impressive loan spell at Selhurst Park last season. (Mail external-link )

Galatasaray are interested in signing Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, before next week's transfer deadline after he was left out of Leicester's squad for the defeat at Brighton on Sunday. (Leicestershire Live external-link )

The Glazer family have put a £3.75bn price-tag on Manchester United, and that could tempt interest from Dubai. (Mail external-link )

Arsenal and Portugal Under-21 defender Nuno Tavares, 22, said he wanted an option to buy added into his Marseille loan deal. (RMC Sport, via Mirror external-link )

Arsenal were never close to signing Leicester's 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans despite strong links with a £25m move. (CaughtOffside external-link )

Juventus will look to make a move for Liverpool and Brazil forward Roberto Firmino, 30, in January. (Liverpool Echo external-link )

Bayern Munich are interested in signing 18-year-old Barcelona and Spain midfielder Gavi, whose contract runs out next summer. (Christian Falk external-link )

Does Premier League have a VAR problem? Managers divided after a day of controversial calls

Leeds will return with another attempt to sign PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo in January, after failing to sign the 23-year-old in the summer. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Chelsea are yet to make a sporting director appointment with former Barcelona defender Maxwell and ex-Liverpool man Michael Edwards on their list. (Express external-link )

Chelsea are favourites to sign 19-year-old Russian winger Arsen Zakharyan from Dinamo Moscow, ahead of Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Fichajes - in Spanish external-link )

Lucas Moura is keen to run down his contract and leave Tottenham for free in 2024 after deadline day offers were rejected from Newcastle and Aston Villa for the 30-year-old Brazilian winger. (Football Insider external-link )