Last updated on .From the section Gossip

German champions Bayern Munich have joined the race to sign Barcelona's Gavi, with Manchester United and Liverpool already believed to be after the 18-year-old Spanish midfielder. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Napoli have denied they held any real negotiations for Manchester United's Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, 49, is due an eight-figure compensation package if he is sacked following the club's worst start to a season since 1983. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea will look to bring in a new central midfielder in the January transfer window with Mexico international Edson Alvarez, 24, their main target. (Standard) external-link

The Blues are also keen to agree a new deal with 23-year-old England midfielder Mason Mount after compatriot Reece James, 22, committed his future to the club with an improved contract. (Telegraph) external-link

AC Milan head coach Stefan Pioli has revealed the club are set to offer 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao a new contract amid links with a host of clubs including Liverpool. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

Name the Premier League player Can you identify the mystery stars?

Mateo Kovacic says he recommended RB Leipzig's 20-year-old Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol to Chelsea during the recent free-spending transfer window. (Standard) external-link

Brighton are prepared to negotiate with Liverpool in January over the transfer of 20-year-old Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo. (Tera Deportes, via Express) external-link

Former Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, flew into the UK on Tuesday night to complete his surprise move to Wolves. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

RB Leipzig's Austrian midfielder Konrad Laimer, 25, says a late move to Liverpool was never on the cards despite intense speculation during the closing hours of the summer transfer window. (Standard) external-link

Metro back page