Wednesday's gossip: Carroll, De Jong, Luiz, Redmond, Mendy
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Wolves will consider a move for free agent and former England striker Andy Carroll, 33, if they fail to sign Diego Costa. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Manchester United and Chelsea will continue to monitor the situation of Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, at Barcelona before a possible move for the player in January. (Caught Offsice)
Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 24, plans to leave Aston Villa as a free agent at the end of the season. (UOL - in Portuguese)
Arsenal are unlikely to go back in for Manchester City player Luiz in January. (Teamtalk)
Southampton's English winger Nathan Redmond, 28, is set to join Turkish side Besiktas on a one-year deal. (Fabrizio Romano)
Chelsea and Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 30, has turned down an initial contract renewal offer because it was lower than the wage of second-choice stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (Standard)
Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has played down his club's link with 29-year-old Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane. (talkSPORT)
Ajax's Dutch striker Brian Brobbey, 20, says he was approached by manager Erik ten Hag to join Manchester United this summer. (ESPN.nl via Voetbal Primeur - in Dutch)
Brighton and Colombia midfielder Steven Alzate, 23, is in talks with Standard Liege over a loan deal until the end of the season. (Telegraph)
Roma want to tie injured Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, down to a new contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment