Thursday's gossip: Rashford, Redmond, Luiz, Icardi, Mata, Tuchel
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United are ready to open talks with English striker Marcus Rashford, 24, over a new contract after his impressive start to the season. (Sun)
Southampton's 28-year-old English winger Nathan Redmond is set for a medical with Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window closes on Thursday. (Turkish Football, via Hampshire Live)
Juventus are preparing a straight swap deal for Aston Villa's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Italy striker Moise Kean, 22, going the other way. (JuveLive, via HITC)
Luiz is expected to leave Villa as a free agent next summer when his contract expires. (UOL, via Sun)
Galatasaray have agreed a loan deal with Paris St-Germain for 29-year-old Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 34, is also set to join Galatasaray. (Ali Naci Kucuk)
Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his dismissal as Chelsea boss and pleaded with the club's hierarchy for more time in the job. (Sun)
Everton are unlikely to move for a free agent goalkeeper with England's Jordan Pickford, 28, facing a month on the sidelines after straining his thigh in Saturday's Merseyside derby. (Sky Sports)
Barcelona have denied rejecting a bid from their 35-year-old former Spain defender Gerard Pique to buy a stake in Barca Studios. (ESPN)
Shakhtar Donetsk want more than £30m for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, amid interest from Everton and Arsenal. (Gianluca di Marzio, via HITC)
