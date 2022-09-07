Close menu

Thursday's gossip: Rashford, Redmond, Luiz, Icardi, Mata, Tuchel

Last updated on

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United are ready to open talks with English striker Marcus Rashford, 24, over a new contract after his impressive start to the season. (Sun)external-link

Southampton's 28-year-old English winger Nathan Redmond is set for a medical with Besiktas before the Turkish transfer window closes on Thursday. (Turkish Football, via Hampshire Live)external-link

Juventus are preparing a straight swap deal for Aston Villa's 24-year-old Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz, with Italy striker Moise Kean, 22, going the other way. (JuveLive, via HITC)external-link

Luiz is expected to leave Villa as a free agent next summer when his contract expires. (UOL, via Sun)external-link

Galatasaray have agreed a loan deal with Paris St-Germain for 29-year-old Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Former Manchester United and Spain midfielder Juan Mata, 34, is also set to join Galatasaray. (Ali Naci Kucuk)external-link

Thomas Tuchel was shocked by his dismissal as Chelsea boss and pleaded with the club's hierarchy for more time in the job. (Sun)external-link

Everton are unlikely to move for a free agent goalkeeper with England's Jordan Pickford, 28, facing a month on the sidelines after straining his thigh in Saturday's Merseyside derby. (Sky Sports)external-link

Barcelona have denied rejecting a bid from their 35-year-old former Spain defender Gerard Pique to buy a stake in Barca Studios. (ESPN)external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk want more than £30m for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, amid interest from Everton and Arsenal. (Gianluca di Marzio, via HITC)external-link

