Liverpool are planning to make a move for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, next year to solve the problem of their ageing midfield. (Bild - via Twitter) external-link

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has dismissed rumours touting him as a possible successor to Graham Potter at Brighton, saying he has "unfinished business" and is "very happy" at the Bees. (Independent) external-link

Chelsea have reassured summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was shocked by the sacking of Thomas Tuchel, that the 33-year-old Gabon striker can flourish under new Blues boss Graham Potter. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has quashed speculation linking the German champions with a move for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 29, next summer. (Talksport) external-link

Chelsea have already lined up Sporting Lisbon head coach Ruben Amorim as a potential replacement for Graham Potter if the Englishman's appointment as Blues boss does not work out. (Daily Star) external-link

Newcastle United are close to signing 29-year-old German keeper Loris Karius, who left Liverpool earlier this year, following an injury to back-up English stopper Karl Darlow, 31. (Chronicle) external-link

Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris, 35, is doubtful about France team-mate and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, 29, being available for the 2022 World Cup because of a knee injury. (Football Italia) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wanted to make striker Brian Brobbey, 20, his third summer signing from former club Ajax after the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez and Antony but was rebuffed by the Dutch side. (Sun) external-link

Rumours of a Manchester United sale to businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, CEO of Ineos, and the team's return to form on the pitch have led to the club's stock market value rocketing by £450m in the last month. (Daily Mail) external-link

Arsenal could renew their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, during the January transfer window after failing with a deadline day move. (ESPN) external-link

Sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel's strained relationship with Todd Boehly started when the pair clashed over the Blues' pursuit of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. (Metro) external-link

Wolves are expected to sign free agent Diego Costa on a one-year deal after the former Chelsea forward, 33, passed a medical on Thursday. (Times - subscription required) external-link