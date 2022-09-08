Last updated on .From the section Sport

Play is set to resume in the third Test between England and South Africa at the Oval on Saturday

A round-up of what's on and what's off this weekend in sport in the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Football

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football, as well as senior football in Scotland, has been postponed this weekend.

Cricket

Play will resume in England men's third Test against South Africa on Saturday after it was postponed on Friday. The women's Twenty20 international between England and India will also go ahead on Saturday evening.

Golf

Golf's PGA Championship will restart on Saturday after play was halted on Thursday.

Horse racing

British horse racing will return on Sunday. The world's oldest Classic race the St Leger has been put back 24 hours and will feature in a nine-race card at Doncaster on Sunday.

Rugby union

The Premiership season will begin on Saturday after two fixtures on Friday were postponed. But all senior games in Wales have been postponed.

Rugby League

Super League's first play-off eliminator between Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons will take place in Perpignan, France on Friday and the Rugby Football League says all other matches will take place this weekend.

Boxing

All boxing has been postponed this weekend in Britain, including the world title fight between Savannah Marshall and Claressa Shields, with a provisional date of 15 October set for the rescheduled bout.

Athletics

Sunday's Great North Run will go ahead as planned.