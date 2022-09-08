Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Emmanuel Petit has urged former club Arsenal to sign Brighton's Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, 23, when the transfer window reopens in January. (Mirror) external-link

Graham Potter has earmarked RB Leipzig's Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, as a possible first signing as Chelsea manager. (Express) external-link

Newcastle United are set to rival Arsenal in the pursuit of Benfica's Spain left-back Alex Grimaldo, 26, who is in the final year of his contract and could be available for £8.6m. (Mirror) external-link

Ukrainian winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, says he could not say "no" to Arsenal if the club makes a move to sign him from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Sun) external-link

Napoli were never seriously interested in signing Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United over the summer, according to the Italian club's sporting director. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester United's Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23, says he turned down a move to AC Milan to fight for his place at Old Trafford. (Metro) external-link

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl has said he was happy to sell Norway striker Erling Haaland to Manchester City this summer because the 22-year-old had become a burden on the club. (90min) external-link

Spain left-back Jordi Alba, 33, is committed to playing for Barcelona, despite being linked with a summer move to Inter Milan, but hints at unrest at the club. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

La Liga has increased Barcelona's salary cap by £694m, from minus £125m to £569m. The change allowed the Catalan club to sign the likes of Brazil forward Raphinha, 25, from Leeds United and Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 34, from Bayern Munich. (Mail) external-link

Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali, 22, has signed a contract at AC Milan until June 2027 after being linked with a summer move to Arsenal. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Dutchman and former Cardiff City and Aston Villa midfielder Leandro Bacuna, 31, is training with Birmingham City. (Wales Online) external-link

La Liga president Javier Tebas is preparing a report for Uefa after criticising the Premier League for causing "transfer inflation" with "unsustainable spending". (Evening Standard) external-link

