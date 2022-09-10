Saturday's sport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as sport resumed on Saturday, following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch on Thursday.
While all English, Welsh and Northern Irish football, as well as senior football in Scotland, was postponed this weekend, other sports decided to return to action and mark their respects.
Cricket
England's final Test against South Africa was washed out on day one because of rain before day two was called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.
On day three, a minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save the King followed by sustained applause from the crowd at The Oval.
Golf
After play was halted on Thursday, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth resumed on Saturday.
A two-minute period of silence was observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 09.50 BST.
Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.
Rugby union
The Premiership season got under way in England on Saturday after Friday's two fixtures were postponed.
Rugby league
The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Friday that the Super League elimination play-off on Saturday between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils would go ahead.
"This has been a difficult decision - we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the RFL said in a statement.
The Queen was a patron of the RFL during her 70-year reign, and twice presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley - to victorious captains Derek Turner of Wakefield in 1960 and Featherstone's Malcolm Dixon in 1967.
Formula 1
Formula 1 held a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday, for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend proceeding as planned.