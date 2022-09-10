Close menu

Saturday's sport pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Players and spectators observe a minute's silence at Newcastle Falcons v Harlequins
Sport has been paying respect after Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96

Tributes were paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as sport resumed on Saturday, following the death of the UK's longest-serving monarch on Thursday.

While all English, Welsh and Northern Irish football, as well as senior football in Scotland, was postponed this weekend, other sports decided to return to action and mark their respects.

Cricket

England's final Test against South Africa was washed out on day one because of rain before day two was called off as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II.

On day three, a minute's silence was observed before the national anthems, with God Save the King followed by sustained applause from the crowd at The Oval.

A guard of honour and players observe a minute's silence at England v South Africa
A military guard of honour and a minute's silence were observed before God Save the King echoed around The Oval on day three of the third Test between England and South Africa
Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes and James Anderson of England
Players from both sides and the match officials wore black armbands

Golf

After play was halted on Thursday, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth resumed on Saturday.

A two-minute period of silence was observed with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley joining staff, players and caddies on the putting green in front of the first tee at 09.50 BST.

Spectators were also able to watch on big screens as the King was formally proclaimed as monarch at the Accession Council.

Play pauses at BMW PGA Championship
Play was stopped at the the BMW PGA Championship for a two minute silence in memory of the Queen
Robert MacIntyre of Scotland, Francesco Molinari of Italy and Luke Donald of England pay their respects
Players, including Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, paused play on the course at Wentworth to pay their respects

Rugby union

The Premiership season got under way in England on Saturday after Friday's two fixtures were postponed.

Players and spectators observe a minute's silence at London Irish v Worcester Warriors
As the Premiership season got under way at three matches on Saturday afternoon, players and spectators marked their respects to Queen Elizabeth II with a one-minute silence

Rugby league

The Rugby Football League (RFL) announced on Friday that the Super League elimination play-off on Saturday between Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils would go ahead.

"This has been a difficult decision - we have taken into account the desire expressed by players and clubs at community level to come together to share their grief, and to celebrate the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the RFL said in a statement.external-link

The Queen was a patron of the RFL during her 70-year reign, and twice presented the Challenge Cup at Wembley - to victorious captains Derek Turner of Wakefield in 1960 and Featherstone's Malcolm Dixon in 1967.

Players observe a minute's silence at Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
Huddersfield and Salford players wore black armbands and joined together in a minute's silence before kick-off

Formula 1

Formula 1 held a minute's silence with all teams prior to practice on Friday, for the Italian Grand Prix, with the race weekend proceeding as planned.

Aston Martin F1 car with message 'Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022' written on nose
Before qualifying on Saturday, a number of Formula 1 teams placed messages on their cars paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

