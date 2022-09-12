Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Kante, Rashford, Akanji, Marquinhos
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Cristiano Ronaldo turned down £211m-a-year in wages to play for an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia, but Manchester United's 37-year-old Portugal striker is now reconsidering the offer. (Athletic via Mirror - subscription required)
N'Golo Kante has refused a new two-year deal from Chelsea - the 31-year-old French midfielder's current contract runs out in 2023. (Athletic - subscription required)
England pair, forward Marcus Rashford, 24, and left-back Luke Shaw, 27, plus Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, Portugal full-back Diogo Dalot, 23, and Brazilian midfielder Fred, 29, could all leave Manchester United as free agents next June when their contracts end. But the club can trigger a clause extending all their deals by one year. (Manchester Evening News)
Manchester City's new Switzerland centre-back Manuel Akanji, 27, who joined in September from Borussia Dortmund for £15m, has admitted he supported Manchester United as a child. (Blick)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta wants to send Brazilian winger Marquinhos, 19, out on loan to gain more regular game time and is keen to bring in a short-term replacement in the next transfer window. (FourFourTwo)
RB Leipzig turned down a bid from Chelsea for Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, as they are convinced other clubs will join the race to sign him next summer, including Manchester City. (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United believe their chances of signing Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, were hit by their own "indecisiveness" as they pondered whether to meet Barcelona's £73m asking price. (Mirror)
Benfica president Rui Costa believes the £64m Liverpool paid up front for Darwin Nunez justified their decision to let the 23-year-old Uruguay striker leave the Portuguese club. (Mail)
Belgium striker Divock Origi, 27, who joined AC Milan as a free agent from Liverpool in July, has been branded Serie A's worst signing of the summer. (Mail)
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hinted to Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, 21, about potential changes at Stamford Bridge in a bid to reverse his decision to sign for then-Brighton manager Graham Potter on transfer deadline day. (Athletic - subscription required)
Thierry Henry has praised Folarin Balogun, 21, for his decision to join Reims on loan from Arsenal - the American-born striker has scored five goals in seven appearances for the Ligue 1 side. (Evening Standard)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment