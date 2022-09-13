Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Despite Paris St-Germain planning to offer Lionel Messi a new contract and Barcelona's interest in re-signing the Argentina forward, the 35-year-old will not make a decision on his future until 2023, after this winter's World Cup. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Barcelona have denied they are close to agreeing to reduce the purchase clause on Antoine Griezmann's loan deal with Atletico Madrid from £35m to £22m. Atleti have only been using the France forward, 31, as a late substitute so they do not trigger the clause. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool made a move to sign Federico Valverde just before the transfer deadline and were willing to pay Real Madrid £87m for the Uruguay midfielder, 24. (AS - in Spanish) external-link

Kylian Mbappe's contract extension at Paris St-Germain, announced in May as running until 2025, is actually a two-year extension with the France forward, 23, having the option of a third year. (L'Equipe - in French) external-link

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he has "given up" answering questions about whether Mbappe will join the club when he leaves PSG. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has offered PSG's sporting director Luis Campos £7m a year to join the Premier League club immediately. (Le Parisien - in French) external-link

A German club, a Spanish club and two English clubs are interested in signing N'Golo Kante if the France midfielder does not sign a new deal at Chelsea. The 31-year-old's contract expires next summer. (Bild - in German) external-link

Barcelona opted to sign Raphinha from Leeds United instead of fellow Brazil winger Antony, 22, as they felt the 25-year-old is a more complete player and would cost less than. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Arsenal are trying to agree new deals with England winger Bukayo Saka, Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli and France defender William Saliba, who are all 21 and whose contracts run until 2024. (90 Min) external-link

Watford's Austria goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann, 28, says Manchester United attempted to sign him in the summer transfer window. (LAOLA1 - in German) external-link

Inter Milan are to open contract extension talks with Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27, after interest from Paris St-Germain this summer. (L'Interista - in Italian) external-link

Leicester City are looking to sign Lens and Belgium forward Lois Openda, 22, after his bright start to the season. (MediaFoot - in French) external-link

Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 20, has been asked to leave Manchester United as he is not a part of Erik ten Hag's future plans. (TeamTalk) external-link

Brighton's shortlist of candidates to be their new manager includes Franck Haise of Lens as well as Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen and ex-Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto de Zerbi. (Guardian) external-link

