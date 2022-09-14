Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United want Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, to replace current number one David de Gea. (Jeunes Footuex - in French) external-link

Manchester City are set to join Chelsea in the race to sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Chelsea made an informal bid for Leao in the summer transfer window, according to Milan director Paolo Maldini. (Sky Sports via SempreMilan.it - in Italian) external-link

AC Milan are looking for replacements for Belgium and former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, despite only signing the 27-year-old this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Newcastle have agreed terms with Egypt-born forward Garang Kuol, 18, who plays in Australia for Central Coast Mariners. (BeIn Sports) external-link

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recommended striker Erling Haaland to Manchester United when both were at Norwegian club Molde, but the Red Devils chose against a move for the player. (The Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Former Everton and Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez, 31, has completed a medical before a move to Greek club Olympiakos. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Liverpool will not hesitate to terminate Arthur Melo's loan deal from Juventus if they identify a midfielder to replace the Brazil international, 26, in the January transfer window. (Tuttomercato - in Italian) external-link

Brighton have identified Mainz 05 head coach Bo Svensson as a potential replacement for Graham Potter. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Newcastle are keen to sign 15-year-old Sunderland youth team midfielder Chris Rigg. (Chronicle Live) external-link

