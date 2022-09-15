Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Liverpool are leading the race with Manchester United for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

However, Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, as an alternative to Bellingham. (UOL, via Mirror) external-link

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, was keen on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer with former club Ajax and AC Milan interested in the Morocco international. (Football.London) external-link

Chelsea made an informal approach for AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, during the summer transfer window, according to the club's director Paolo Maldini. (FourFourTwo) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, who has also been linked to Arsenal and Brentford. (Football Insider) external-link

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed they rejected a bid of 30m euros from Everton for Mudryk. (90min) external-link

'Bolter' Toney gets his England World Cup chance England squad: Ivan Toney late 'bolter', Harry Maguire lucky to keep place

Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are lining up pre-contract offers for Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, with Everton and Leeds also targeting the 23-year-old. (Football Insider) external-link

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be given at least £70m to spend in the January transfer window and the amount could increase if Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leaves Old Trafford. (Sun) external-link

Former Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose, 32, is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens as a free agent after leaving Watford earlier this month. (Sun) external-link

Brighton are continuing talks with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto de Zerbi as they look to replace Graham Potter. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, says he was close to joining Wigan in 2009, before moving to Old Trafford. (BT Sport, via Mail) external-link