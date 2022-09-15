Football transfers: Bellingham, Nunes, Ziyech, Leao, Mudryk, Brereton Diaz
Liverpool are leading the race with Manchester United for 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham. (Telegraph - subscription required)
However, Liverpool are considering a move for Wolves and Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, as an alternative to Bellingham. (UOL, via Mirror)
Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, 29, was keen on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer with former club Ajax and AC Milan interested in the Morocco international. (Football.London)
Chelsea made an informal approach for AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, during the summer transfer window, according to the club's director Paolo Maldini. (FourFourTwo)
Newcastle United are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21, who has also been linked to Arsenal and Brentford. (Football Insider)
Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed they rejected a bid of 30m euros from Everton for Mudryk. (90min)
Valencia, Villarreal, Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad are lining up pre-contract offers for Blackburn Rovers and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, with Everton and Leeds also targeting the 23-year-old. (Football Insider)
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag will be given at least £70m to spend in the January transfer window and the amount could increase if Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, leaves Old Trafford. (Sun)
Former Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose, 32, is close to signing for Greek side AEK Athens as a free agent after leaving Watford earlier this month. (Sun)
Brighton are continuing talks with former Shakhtar Donetsk manager Roberto de Zerbi as they look to replace Graham Potter. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Manchester United and Spain goalkeeper David de Gea, 31, says he was close to joining Wigan in 2009, before moving to Old Trafford. (BT Sport, via Mail)
