Football transfers: Xeka, Skriniar, Arthur, Bellingham, Nunes, Messi, Ramos
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Arsenal are contemplating a move for Portuguese free agent Xeka, with the former Lille midfielder, 27, having been offered to the Gunners and other Premier League clubs. (90min)
Real Madrid are ready to beat Tottenham to the signing of Inter Milan's Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Football Insider)
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is already mulling over whether to cut short 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo's loan spell from Juventus. (Mirror)
Real Madrid and Chelsea have joined Liverpool and Manchester United in the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
Liverpool could turn their attention to Wolves' new Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes, 24, should they fail in their pursuit of Bellingham. (UOL, via Mail)
Paris St-Germain want Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, and Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 36, to renew their contracts. (AS - in Spanish)
Turkey defender Caglar Soyuncu, 26, will leave Leicester City to join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer next summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)
Roma coach Jose Mourinho wants former England Under-21s defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, to join on loan from Chelsea in January. (Sport - in Spanish)
Everton have opened talks with English winger Anthony Gordon, 21, on a bumper new contract worth six times his current salary. (Independent)
Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, and Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 33, could be set to leave Everton with significant interest coming from the United Arab Emirates. (90min)
Wolves are continuing talks with 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after leaving Lyon in the summer. (Teamtalk)
Chelsea had a verbal bid turned down by AC Milan for their Portugal forward Rafael Leao, 23, this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Shakhtar Donetsk coach Roberto de Zerbi, 43, is getting closer to being named the new manager at Brighton, who have offered the Italian a contract until 2024, with an option for 2025. (Nicolo Schira)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment