Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun) external-link

Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror) external-link

Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup to open talks with England defender Kyle Walker, 32, on extending his contract. (Star) external-link

Chelsea are ready to consider a deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to move permanently to Inter Milan, where he is currently on loan. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

Leicester would be interested in hiring Brentford manager Thomas Frank if they decide to part company with Brendan Rodgers. (Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle United are interested in signing Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov in January but Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves and West Ham are also keen on the 24-year-old Ukraine international. (Jeunes Footeaux - in French) external-link

Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, is attracting interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (90min) external-link

Manchester United could look to sign Barcelona's 31-year-old French forward Antoine Griezmann in January. (Daily Express) external-link

Manchester United are keen on Slovenia and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, as a replacement for current first choice David de Gea. (Jeunes Footeaux via Sun) external-link

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Flamengo's 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Joao Gomes, in January. (CalcioMercato - in Italian) external-link

