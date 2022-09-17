Football transfers: Skriniar, Jorginho, Walker, Lukaku, Diaby, Griezmann, Oblak
Manchester City have joined Tottenham and Chelsea in monitoring Inter Milan's Slovakian defender Milan Skriniar, 27. (Sun)
Barcelona are considering a move for Chelsea star Jorginho next summer, when the 30-year-old Italy midfielder could be available on a free transfer. (Mirror)
Manchester City will wait until after the World Cup to open talks with England defender Kyle Walker, 32, on extending his contract. (Star)
Chelsea are ready to consider a deal for Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to move permanently to Inter Milan, where he is currently on loan. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)
Leicester would be interested in hiring Brentford manager Thomas Frank if they decide to part company with Brendan Rodgers. (Telegraph)
Newcastle United are interested in signing Dynamo Kyiv winger Viktor Tsygankov in January but Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Wolves and West Ham are also keen on the 24-year-old Ukraine international. (Jeunes Footeaux - in French)
Bayer Leverkusen and France winger Moussa Diaby, 23, is attracting interest from Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United. (90min)
Manchester United could look to sign Barcelona's 31-year-old French forward Antoine Griezmann in January. (Daily Express)
Manchester United are keen on Slovenia and Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, as a replacement for current first choice David de Gea. (Jeunes Footeaux via Sun)
Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in signing Flamengo's 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder, Joao Gomes, in January. (CalcioMercato - in Italian)
