Chelsea are set to appoint Christoph Freund as their new sporting director after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Juventus were looking at appointing Roberto de Zerbi if they sacked Max Allegri, and wanted to hijack Brighton's move for the Italian manager. (Times - subscription required external-link )

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe and will no longer chase the PSG star if he has no interest in signing. (Marca - in Spanish external-link )

Thomas Frank says he is "very happy" at Brentford after being linked with the Leicester manager's job. (Sky Sports external-link )

France's 21-year-old defender William Saliba has indicated he would sign a new contract at Arsenal if the club offered him fresh terms. (Sky Sports external-link )

Celtic are interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv and Israel Under-21s attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 18, and could make an £8m bid in January (Record external-link )

Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, says he has been told by club owner Todd Boehly he still has a future at Stamford Bridge, despite being sent on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. (Mail external-link )

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo, 23, has endured a "difficult" start to the season after the Netherlands winger was linked with moves away from the club, claims PSV sporting director Marcel Brands (ED - in Dutch external-link )

West Ham target Dan-Axel Zagadou, 23, is set to join Stuttgart after the French defender left Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Kicker - in German external-link )

Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 23, rejected offers from several Premier League clubs before signing his new contract at Barcelona until 2026. (Sport - in Spanish external-link )

Sean Dyche and Nathan Jones are among the early favourites to be Cardiff manager after Steve Morison was sacked on Sunday. (Wales Online external-link )

