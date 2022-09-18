Football transfers: Freund, Araujo, Saliba, De Zerbi, Frank, Hudson-Odoi, Gakpo
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Chelsea are set to appoint Christoph Freund as their new sporting director after agreeing terms with Red Bull Salzburg (Fabrizio Romano)
Juventus were looking at appointing Roberto de Zerbi if they sacked Max Allegri, and wanted to hijack Brighton's move for the Italian manager. (Times - subscription required)
Real Madrid have cooled their interest in 23-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe and will no longer chase the PSG star if he has no interest in signing. (Marca - in Spanish)
Thomas Frank says he is "very happy" at Brentford after being linked with the Leicester manager's job. (Sky Sports)
France's 21-year-old defender William Saliba has indicated he would sign a new contract at Arsenal if the club offered him fresh terms. (Sky Sports)
Celtic are interested in Maccabi Tel Aviv and Israel Under-21s attacking midfielder Oscar Gloukh, 18, and could make an £8m bid in January (Record)
Chelsea and England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, says he has been told by club owner Todd Boehly he still has a future at Stamford Bridge, despite being sent on loan to Bayer Leverkusen. (Mail)
Manchester United target Cody Gakpo, 23, has endured a "difficult" start to the season after the Netherlands winger was linked with moves away from the club, claims PSV sporting director Marcel Brands (ED - in Dutch)
West Ham target Dan-Axel Zagadou, 23, is set to join Stuttgart after the French defender left Borussia Dortmund in the summer. (Kicker - in German)
Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 23, rejected offers from several Premier League clubs before signing his new contract at Barcelona until 2026. (Sport - in Spanish)
Sean Dyche and Nathan Jones are among the early favourites to be Cardiff manager after Steve Morison was sacked on Sunday. (Wales Online)
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment