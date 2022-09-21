Thursday's gossip: Bellingham, De Jong, Locatelli, Lindstrom
Borussia Dortmund value 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham, a transfer target of Manchester United and Liverpool, at around £130m. (Athletic - subscription required)
Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, says he "always wanted to stay at Barcelona" after refusing a £65m move to Manchester United during the summer transfer window. (Mirror)
Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 24, has been linked with a move to Arsenal. The Italian has failed to impress boss Massimiliano Allegri since a £30m switch from Sassuolo. (Calciomercato via Sun)
Arsenal have contacted Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, 22, over a £17m move for the Dane in January. (Bild - in German)
Flamengo's vice-president says there has been "no proposal" for Joao Gomes, 21, with the Brazilian midfielder linked with Liverpool and Manchester United. (ESPN - in Portuguese)
Manchester United were reportedly interested in offering Belgium midfielder Andreas Pereira, 28, as part of a swap deal for Gomes in the summer, before Pereira joined Fulham. (Talksport)
No club matched the asking price in the summer for PSV Eindhoven's 23-year-old Netherlands winger Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move to Manchester United, Southampton, Leeds United and Arsenal. (Voetbal International via TalkSport)
Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson, a 19-year-old English academy product, has signed a new long-term contract at the club. (Chronicle)
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says leaving to take charge of Leicester City is "not on my radar". (Sky Sports)
Barcelona's 34-year-old Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets is willing to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham, at the end of his contract next summer. (Sport - in Spanish)
The two-year contract extension signed in July by Barcelona's France midfielder Ousmane Dembele, 25, included a €50m (£43.7m) release clause, which will be valid from next summer. Dembele would receive half that fee after agreeing to waive a signing-on bonus. (L'Equipe - in French)
Rotherham United manager Paul Warne is tipped to take the Derby County job after the Rams relieved interim boss Liam Rosenior of his duties. (Yorkshire Post)
