Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Arsenal could be set for a £101m double transfer swoop for Juventus' 22-year-old Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic and 19-year-old Italian midfielder Fabio Miretti. (Sun) external-link

The Gunners have also made contact with Eintracht Frankfurt about 22-year-old Denmark winger Jesper Lindstrom. (Mail) external-link

England defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, has been linked with a move away from Chelsea with Jose Mourinho's Roma set to make a move in January. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian) external-link

Juventus are considering a move for Wolves' Spain forward Adama Traore, 26, in the January transfer window. (Birmingham Mail) external-link

Juventus are also keen on 31-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann, who is on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, as well as Real Madrid's Spain midfielder Marco Asensio, 26, and Chelsea's United States winger Christian Pulisic, 24. (Football Italia) external-link

Barcelona are rushing to finalise a cut-price £22m deal for Griezmann's permanent transfer to Atletico Madrid. (Mail) external-link

French side Nice have denied targeting former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, and are said to be interested in ex-Bournemouth boss Scott Parker. (Sun) external-link

Mourinho links up with Stormzy Roma boss Jose Mourinho makes cameo appearance in new Stormzy music video

Newcastle United have their January targets lined up and "retain an interest" in 25-year-old Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison. (Leicester Mercury) external-link

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are looking at 21-year-old Spain and Villarreal midfielder Alex Baena, who has a 35m euro release clause. (Sport - in Spanish) external-link

Chelsea and Manchester City are also interested in AC Milan and Portugal 23-year-old forward Rafael Leao, who is said to be worth more than £100m. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is open to returning to Juventus this season if Massimiliano Allegri is sacked because of their poor form. (Star) external-link

Eden Hazard has spoken out about his "delicate" situation at Real Madrid and the 31-year-old Belgium playmaker is desperate for more playing time before the World Cup. (ESPN) external-link

The back page of the Daily Star