Sunday's gossip: Rashford, De Gea, Maddison, Pochettino, De Jong, Harris
Last updated on .From the section Gossip
Manchester United will trigger a 12-month option to extend to England forward Marcus Rashford's deal, which runs out next summer, if they cannot agree a new contract with the 24-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday)
Manchester United are considering whether to take up an option to extend Spain keeper David de Gea's contract until 2024, with the 31-year-old's current deal running out next summer. (Sunday Telegraph)
Newcastle United failed to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer but plan to submit a new bid for the 25-year-old England international in January, when he will have 18 months left on his Foxes contract. (Football Insider)
Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the possibility of managing Aston Villa, with Steven Gerrard currently in charge of the Midlands club. (Football Insider)
Arsenal had Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer watched again when the 24-year-old played for Croatia in a 2-1 win against Denmark on Thursday. (Sunday Mirror)
Chelsea are prepared to pay £30m for Fulham's 17-year-old forward Luke Harris, who was called up by Wales for games with Belgium and Poland during the international break. (Sunday Mirror)
Everton and Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, has agreed to join United Arab Emirates club Al-Wahda.(Football Insider)
Barcelona will hold talks with Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season about the money the 25-year-old is owed and his wages moving forward. (Que T'hi Jugues, via Sunday Mirror)
Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose contract at Barcelona runs out at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the United States but the 34-year-old says he has yet to make decision on his future. (90 Min)
Barcelona will try to extend former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's deal with them beyond the summer but the 27-year-old Spain international may want to return to Real Betis, where he was on loan last season. (Fichajes.net - in Spanish)
