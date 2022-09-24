Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Manchester United will trigger a 12-month option to extend to England forward Marcus Rashford's deal, which runs out next summer, if they cannot agree a new contract with the 24-year-old. (Daily Star on Sunday) external-link

Manchester United are considering whether to take up an option to extend Spain keeper David de Gea's contract until 2024, with the 31-year-old's current deal running out next summer. (Sunday Telegraph) external-link

Newcastle United failed to sign Leicester City playmaker James Maddison in the summer but plan to submit a new bid for the 25-year-old England international in January, when he will have 18 months left on his Foxes contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the possibility of managing Aston Villa, with Steven Gerrard currently in charge of the Midlands club. (Football Insider) external-link

Arsenal had Rennes midfielder Lovro Majer watched again when the 24-year-old played for Croatia in a 2-1 win against Denmark on Thursday. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are prepared to pay £30m for Fulham's 17-year-old forward Luke Harris, who was called up by Wales for games with Belgium and Poland during the international break. (Sunday Mirror) external-link

Everton and Brazil midfielder Allan, 31, has agreed to join United Arab Emirates club Al-Wahda.(Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona will hold talks with Netherlands international Frenkie de Jong at the end of the season about the money the 25-year-old is owed and his wages moving forward. (Que T'hi Jugues, via Sunday Mirror) external-link

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, whose contract at Barcelona runs out at the end of the season, has been linked with a move to Major League Soccer in the United States but the 34-year-old says he has yet to make decision on his future. (90 Min) external-link

Barcelona will try to extend former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin's deal with them beyond the summer but the 27-year-old Spain international may want to return to Real Betis, where he was on loan last season. (Fichajes.net - in Spanish) external-link

