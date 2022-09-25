Monday's gossip: Foden, Lukaku, Trossard, Timber, Matic, Kamara
Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle on a new contract for England attacking midfielder Phil Foden, with the deal believed to be over six years and worth about £250,000-a-week. (Football Insider)
Belgium international Romelu Lukaku does not plan to return to Chelsea at the end of his season-long loan at Inter Milan, who are expected to renew the 29-year-old's deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia)
Brighton and Belgium forward Leandro Trossard, 27, says he would be willing to follow former Seagulls boss Graham Potter to Chelsea, but he would want to play and not sit on the bench. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Mail)
Liverpool centre-back Vigil van Dijk, 31, believes fellow Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, who was linked with a summer move to Manchester United, is further along in his development than he was at the same age of 21. (Manchester Evening News)
Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez, 24, says he did not pay attention to criticism of him during the early part of the season following his summer move to Manchester United from Ajax. (TyC Sports, via Metro)
Leicester City could make a move to try to sign 28-year-old Germany international Robin Gosens, who can play at left-back or left midfield, from Inter Milan in January. (FC Inter News)
Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic, who joined Roma in the summer after his Manchester United contract expired, is on track to trigger an automatic contract renewal at the Serie A side. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia)
Rangers are prepared to sell 26-year-old Finland midfielder Glen Kamara in the January transfer window. (Football Insider)
