Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) external-link

England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun) external-link

Newcastle United are ready to make a third bid for Leicester City's England midfielder James Maddison, 25, after having offers of £40m and £45m turned down. (Times - subscription required) external-link

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, should join Manchester United when he leaves Borussia Dortmund, according to former Old Trafford goalkeeper Ben Foster. (Metro) external-link

Liverpool, who have also been linked with Bellingham, have begun to target alternative midfielders and are looking at Benfica's 21-year-old Argentine player Enzo Fernandez. (Fichajes, via Teamtalk) external-link

Chelsea will not lower their asking price of £31m for American winger Christian Pulisic as Juventus show interest in signing the 24-year-old. (Calciomercato, via Express) external-link

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal have claimed Manchester United's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, was interested in joining them in the summer. (Mirror) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt's Danish playmaker Jesper Lindstrom, 22, has reacted to reports linking him with a move to Arsenal, saying it is "great clubs like them are watching me". (Tipsbladet via Express) external-link

Leeds are due to open contract talks with England winger Jack Harrison, who was the subject of a reported £20m bid from Newcastle in the summer. The 25-year-old midfielder's current deal runs out in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

Former Tottenham and Paris St-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with the England manager's job, was at Wembley to watch their 3-3 draw with Germany. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea have sacked head physio Thierry Laurent, the fourth member of the backroom team to leave Stamford Bridge in the past week. (Mail) external-link

Newcastle are monitoring Brazilian 18-year-old midfielder Andrey Santos, who plays for Vasco da Gama. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

