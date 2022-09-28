Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Chelsea have joined the race to sign England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham - the price for the 19-year-old is set to be £130m, with Liverpool and Real Madrid also interested. (Telegraph - subscription required external-link )

Paris St-Germain forward Lionel Messi, 35, could return to Barcelona according to vice president Eduard Romenu, who told Spanish radio station El Mati de Catalunya Radio that a move for the Argentina striker could be "viable." (The Sun external-link )

Manchester City are planning talks with their unsettled Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva to find out if he will try to move again at the end of the season, with the 28-year-old having expressed a desire to leave for the past two summers. (Mail external-link )

Arsenal are still interested in signing 24-year-old Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa to replace the injured Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 29. Gunners boss Mikel Arteta failed to bring in Luiz in the summer but is set to make a third bid for the Brazil midfielder, after having two rejected on transfer deadline day. (The Sun external-link )

Barcelona are interested in Manchester City and Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, with the 31-year-old only having one year left on his contract. (Sport) external-link

Wolves have reportedly signed Chile midfielder Dario Osario from Universidad de Chile for a fee of £5.5m with Real Madrid and Manchester City previously being linked with the 18-year-old. (Express external-link )

Thursday's football quiz Can you name these seven Premier League players?

Tottenham have targeted Atletico Madrid and Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 29, as a long-time replacement for France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, 35. (Evening Standard) external-link

Paris St-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi said Barcelona's asset sales in the summer to fund signings were "not fair" and suggested Uefa should investigate their legality. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are set to sign Sweden forward Dejan Kulusevski, 22, on a permanent deal when his loan from Juventus expires. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Atletico Madrid are considering a move for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea with the 31-year-old Spain international's contract coming to an end at the end of the season. (90min external-link )

Everton have told Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 33, he is free to find a new club in January after failing to secure a move this month to Turkey. (Football Insider) external-link

Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot, 23, is hopeful of receiving a new contract offer from Manchester United. Barcelona, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Roma are monitoring Dalot's form. (Manchester Evening News) external-link

Chelsea could re-sign England striker Tammy Abraham, 24, from Roma via a £67m buy-back clause. (Fabrizio Romano external-link )

Christian Pulisic no longer wants to leave Chelsea after being linked with various clubs, including Manchester United, over the summer. The appointment of Graham Potter at the Blues means the 24-year-old US striker thinks he has a chance to establish himself. (Evening Standard external-link )

Chelsea want to sign Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan with the 27-year-old's contract set to expire at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - In Italian external-link )

Back page of the Telegraph