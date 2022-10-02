Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the Wolves job, though it would cost the club £20m in compensation. (Sun)
Chelsea wanted to keep news that Christopher Nkunku had already had a medical with the club a secret as they have yet to agree a fee with RB Leipzig for the 24-year-old France forward. (Fabrizio Romano)
Liverpool will face competition from Juventus and Real Madrid for the signature of 25-year-old Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans, whose Leicester contract expires at the end of the season. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Sevilla and Valencia are interested in signing 26-year-old France forward Anthony Martial from Manchester United. (Todofichajes - in Spanish)
UAE side Sharjah FC have expressed an interest in signing Everton striker Salomon Rondon, though the 33-year-old Venezuela international looks likely to stay at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)
Reims want to turn their season-long loan of Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 21, into a permanent move. (Ekrem Konur)
Arsenal could face competition from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and PSG for 22-year-old Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. (Il Bianconero - in Italian)
Manchester United failed in a bid to sign Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, 24, from Juventus over the summer. (Sport Mediaset - in Italian)
Arsenal have enquired about signing Locatelli in the January transfer window. (Calciomercato - in Italian)
Tottenham's Brazilian winger Lucas Moura, 30, will be a target for Sevilla in the January transfer window. (Vamos Mi Sevilla - in Spanish)
