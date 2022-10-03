Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) external-link

The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000-a-week to extend his stay with the club. (Football.london) external-link

In addition to talks with RB Leipzig about signing France forward Christopher Nkunku, 24, Chelsea are also discussing signing Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol, 20, from the German club. (90 Min) external-link

The Blues will also assess the goalkeeping situation at the club over the coming months, with Senegal international Edouard Mendy, 30, yet to sign a new contract. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has told the club's hierarchy not to offer any players new contracts until he works out who deserves them. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

France defender William Saliba has confirmed his representatives have spoken to Arsenal about the 21-year-old signing a new contract. (90 Min) external-link

Barcelona manager Xavi says "it is not the moment" to talk about Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, returning to the club and to "leave him in peace" to enjoy his time at Paris St-Germain. (ESPN) external-link

Former Watford manager Rob Edwards and Bournemouth caretaker boss Gary O'Neil are in the frame to replace the sacked Chris Wilder as manager of Middlesbrough. (Football Insider) external-link

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Leicester City are monitoring 23-year-old Sheffield United and Wales left-back Rhys Norrington-Davies. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle have agreed a two-year contract extension with 30-year-old England striker Callum Wilson. (90min) external-link

