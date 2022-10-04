Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is considering sacking manager Steve Cooper and some of the club's recruitment staff following five successive Premier League defeats. (Mail) external-link

Forest are considering former Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez as Cooper's potential replacement, while ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche is also an option. (Guardian) external-link

Manchester United are reluctant to let Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo leave in the January transfer window, and the 37-year-old may have to wait until his contract runs out next summer before departing Old Trafford. (Mirror) external-link

Former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has turned down the chance to manage struggling Bayer Leverkusen in his native Germany. (Sport1) external-link

Leverkusen are looking at appointing former Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso as a replacement for manager Gerardo Seoane. (ESPN) external-link

Chelsea are leading the race for AC Milan's 23-year-old Portugal forward Rafael Leao. (Star) external-link

AC Milan could use their game against Chelsea in the Champions League to talk to the Blues about signing 23-year-old English defender Trevoh Chalobah and United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan could look to try to sign Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, 25, from Manchester United in January. (Fichajes - in Spanish) external-link

Liverpool's owners are willing to fund a big-money transfer in January if Reds manager Jurgen Klopp and the club's recruitment team find the right player. (Football Insider) external-link

Liverpool boss Klopp says he wanted to sign Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, 23, for previous club Borussia Dortmund but the Norway international chose to join Real Madrid. (Goal) external-link

Arsenal are thinking of offering Belgian midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 22, in a swap deal for 24-year-old Juventus and Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli. (Calcio Mercato Web) external-link

Leandro Trossard, 27, has refused to dismiss speculation linking him with a move away from Brighton, with Arsenal and Chelsea interested in the Belgian winger. (Mail) external-link

Everton plan to exercise an option to turn 29-year-old England defender Conor Coady's loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers into a permanent switch for a fee believed to be less than £10m. (Times - subscription required) external-link

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says his focus is on getting France midfielder N'Golo Kante fit again, and that the contract situation of the 31-year-old, whose deal runs out next summer, is "between the club and him". (Guardian) external-link

Sevilla have agreed a deal with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui as boss. (ESPN) external-link

