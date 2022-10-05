Thursday's gossip: Hasenhuttl, Musiala, Bellingham, Rice, Rashford, Benitez
Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail)
Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager, if they decide to sack Cooper. (Football Insider)
New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber is also being considered by Forest. (Sun)
Liverpool will consider a move for Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala next summer should they fail to land Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Mirror)
Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, will not discuss a new deal with the Reds until January. His current contract expires next summer. (Bild)
Barcelona have agreed to permanently sell Antoine Griezmann, 31, to Atletico Madrid for half his 40m euros asking price. The France forward is currently on loan at Atletico. (Marca - in Spanish)
West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, will be Chelsea's top transfer target in 2023. (90min)
Everton will pay just £4.5m to turn 29-year-old England defender Conor Coady's loan from Wolves into a permanent deal before the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required)
Arsenal are monitoring Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United ahead of a possible bid for the 24-year-old England striker. (Football Insider)
Lionel Messi has yet to receive any contract offers with his Paris St-Germain deal expiring at the end of the season, though former club Barcelona are keen to re-sign the 33-year-old Argentina striker. (Fabrizio Romano)
Former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins, who was linked with the Wolves job, is close to being appointed manager of Hull. (Talksport)
American group LAMF Global Ventures Corp has expressed an interest in taking over Everton but a deal is not thought to be close. (Liverpool Echo)
