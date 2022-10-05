Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Southampton are set to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the club's poor start to the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a potential candidate to replace Hasenhuttl at St Mary's. (Mail) external-link

Forest face competition from Leicester City to land Rafael Benitez as their new manager, if they decide to sack Cooper. (Football Insider) external-link

New York Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber is also being considered by Forest. (Sun) external-link

Liverpool will consider a move for Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala next summer should they fail to land Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19. (Mirror) external-link

Liverpool and Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, 27, will not discuss a new deal with the Reds until January. His current contract expires next summer. (Bild) external-link

Barcelona have agreed to permanently sell Antoine Griezmann, 31, to Atletico Madrid for half his 40m euros asking price. The France forward is currently on loan at Atletico. (Marca - in Spanish) external-link

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, will be Chelsea's top transfer target in 2023. (90min) external-link

Everton will pay just £4.5m to turn 29-year-old England defender Conor Coady's loan from Wolves into a permanent deal before the end of the season. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Arsenal are monitoring Marcus Rashford's situation at Manchester United ahead of a possible bid for the 24-year-old England striker. (Football Insider) external-link

Lionel Messi has yet to receive any contract offers with his Paris St-Germain deal expiring at the end of the season, though former club Barcelona are keen to re-sign the 33-year-old Argentina striker. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins, who was linked with the Wolves job, is close to being appointed manager of Hull. (Talksport) external-link

American group LAMF Global Ventures Corp has expressed an interest in taking over Everton but a deal is not thought to be close. (Liverpool Echo) external-link

