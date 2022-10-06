Last updated on .From the section Gossip

Galatasaray want to sign Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, from Manchester United in January. (Fotomac - in Turkish) external-link

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn says the Bundesliga giants considered a move for Ronaldo in the summer. (Bild, via Mail) external-link

Wolves are expected to hold talks with Julen Lopetegui this weekend, following the former Spain manager's sacking as Sevilla head coach. (Sky Sports) external-link

France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 31, believes Chelsea do not want to offer him a contract extension, with his current deal due to expire next summer. (Footmercato - in French) external-link

Arsenal are interested in Porto and Iran's 30-year-old forward Mehdi Taremi. (A Bola, via TEAMtalk) external-link

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Benfica's 18-year-old Portuguese defender Antonio Silva. (Calciomercato - in Italian) external-link

Inter Milan hope to secure Hakan Calhanoglu's long-term future at the club after fending off interest in the 28-year-old Turkey midfielder from clubs including Everton. (TEAMtalk) external-link

US billionaire Bill Foley, the owner of NHL franchise the Vegas Golden Knights, has a verbal agreement in place to buy Bournemouth. (Athletic - subscription required) external-link

Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, is earning £865,000-per-week at Manchester City. (Mail) external-link

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has denied rumours that Haaland has a release clause that would allow him to join Real Madrid. (Mirror) external-link

Championship table-toppers Sheffield United are keen on Kilmarnock's Scottish centre forward Bobby Wales, 17. (Football Insider) external-link

Barcelona's vice president has warned the club's wage bill will not reach manageable levels until the contracts of star names including Spain defenders Gerard Pique, 35, and Jordi Alba, 33, and midfielder Sergio Busquets, 34, come to an end. (Mail) external-link

Former player Rio Ferdinand has urged former club Manchester United to sign Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who is also a target of Real Madrid and Liverpool. (Mirror) external-link

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed he has rejected two opportunities to leave the club. (LeicestershireLive) external-link

